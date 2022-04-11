San Francisco police stop a taxi without people

screenshot : Twitter

It doesn’t make it to a sci-fi movie scene nor is it as serious as it might seem at first glance, but it’s still a moment that can be repeated more and more. The Date It happened in San Francisco, when police stopped a Chevy Bolt that GM Cruise had converted into a self-driving car.

to me Instagram account Where the clip first appeared, it happened in the Richmond area of ​​San Francisco last week. There, GM Cruise vehicles operate autonomously at night, allowing employees to move around town. And while all the tests so far have been considered successes, we also see unexpected events pop up.

Cruise was joined by Google’s Waymo driverless cars in San Francisco, and in an unexpected turn of events, the car “started and sped off the scene”… to a safe stop. Yes, as we can see in the clip, the taxi doesn’t seem very clear that the place the police forced to stop is the best place, so it starts to stop after the traffic light where it was initially stopped.

In the video below, we see Cruz discuss how the vehicles interact with police and emergency vehicles:

Here’s an update from Cruise on the clip that went viral:

