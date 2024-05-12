Messi leads an unprecedented record with Inter Miami in the American League

Inter Miami achieved its fifth consecutive victory in its visit to Montreal StadiumYemen Won 2-3 To continue another day at the top of the American League standings with 27 points, a match that had a strange characteristic regarding the last four matches played in the league. football League: They always start out losing.

In those five matches, the team’s star, contrary to his name, was none other than… Leo Messi Who, in addition to playing 90 minutes in those matches, scored a fantastic goal Six goalsbeing the team’s top scorer in that period of matches alongside Luis Suarez.

The reaction he had Saputo Stadium Before the start of about 23,112 spectators near the end of the first half when a direct foul occurred from Paraguayan Matias Rojas He reduced the home team’s lead to 2-0. Four minutes later, they equalized Luis Suarez and Cremachi The victory was given to him in the 59th minute after completing a play started by the Argentine star.

This special streak began at Arrowhead Stadium on April 24 when they beat Sporting Kansas City (2-3) After starting with a 1-0 loss. He has witnessed that comeback 72,610 peopleRecord attendance at an MLS match. Messi He made it 1-2 in 51 minutes.

After that meeting, they received him at home Nashville SC They sent them off 3-1 after an own goal black In the second minute Argentine national team He equalized in the 11th minute and scored the third in the 81st minute.

The third comeback in question took place at Gillette Stadium in the presence of 65,612 spectators, who watched how Messi scored a brace to start turning the game around against the New England Revolution (1-4), which started losing from the first minute.

The penultimate match in which Las Garzas had to fight to overturn the result was against the New York Red Bulls, which they beat 6-2 with a goal from the Argentine No. 10, which confirmed the partial comeback with a score of 2-1. After losing the first half (0-1).