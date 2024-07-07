James leads national team to semi-finals

Colombia are, for many, the best team in the Copa America. Although they have not beaten Brazil, their style of play has been one of the most attractive in the tournament and they have shown solidity in every aspect. Now they face Panama in the quarter-finals, one of the surprise teams looking to make history. The numbers are in the coffee farmers’ favor; salaries are too. But the Panamanians could be dealt an unprecedented blow.

Colombia is a team that has revived its best captain, James Rodriguez, the best assistant in the Cup. In addition, Luis Díaz has the offensive impetus that is also deployed with Daniel Muñoz, a defender who has had a great performance. Jhon Cordoba, Jefferson Lerma (absent for this match due to yellow cards) and Davinson Sanchez have also scored for the team.

In Colombia – which arrives with two wins and a draw – there are alternatives, determination and reaction: Nestor Lorenzo’s team has been characterised by its consistency and attractive football.

Panama, who surprised the United States and were strong against Bolivia, have two fast full-backs and attack in an organized way. But against Colombia they will not have Adalberto Carrasquilla, one of the team’s stars.

Panama and Colombia have each scored six goals in the Copa America. Colombia have conceded two goals, while the Isthmus boys have scored five.

The last match between these two neighbouring countries was in 2019, with Colombia winning 3-0.