Mexican League | Chivas qualifies for the semi-finals with a lot of drama and Chicharito’s mistakes: summary, result and goals of the match

A dramatic end to the match, with incredible failures Chicharito Hernandez And a great goal disallowed Alexis Vega, Chivas He got the ticket to qualify for the semi-finals with a goalless draw Toluca In Nemesio ten.

he flock Fernando Gago won the first leg of the quarter-final at Akron, so any draw was enough for them to advance to the next round and after 90 minutes they added their fifth successive clean sheet to advance to the semi-finals. .

Chicharito fails and VAR cancels out Alexis Vega’s wonderful goal

In the final phase of the match, Cade Coyle sent a late pass to Javier Chicharito Hernandezwho finished the match completely alone in a small area and in an amazing way sent the ball into the stands.





In the 83rd minute, Alexis Vega He adhered to the first rule and scored a wonderful goal after a one-on-one game that angered the red and white fans at Nemesio Diez Stadium, but the referee went to the goal. Video Assistant Referee The goal of the Red 25 was canceled due to offside, a decision that restored the illusions of the 25 com. chivabrothers.





at the moment, Chivas You will encounter America In the semi-finals of Clausura 2024, while Blue cross will collide with a plan But in the other series, everything could move with this Sunday’s commitments.

