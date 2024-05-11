Keylor Navas and his farewell message after announcing his departure from Paris Saint-Germain; Sergio Ramos replied

05-11-2024



The Keylor Navas era at Paris Saint-Germain is over. The 37-year-old Tico goalkeeper made the announcement on Saturday via his official Instagram account.

“Mbappe is stupid… Because he wants to earn as much money as possible, he arrives at Real Madrid in an unexciting context.”

The goalkeeper issued a statement saying goodbye to the team he joined in 2019 after his time at Real Madrid. At Parque de Los Príncipes he won nine titles. This was Keylor’s message: “Every second I enjoyed at the Parc des Princes was wonderful. Thank God I always felt his love and encouragement. It was an honor to defend this shield in this amazing stadium. There are goals ahead of us but I did not want to miss the opportunity to say goodbye.” When it was my home.

During his farewell, one of his best friends in football, Sergio Ramos, replied to him: “Number one.” Some of his colleagues also bid him farewell, such as Carlos Soler: “You are a legend.” Navas leaves Paris with three French League titles, two Cups, three French Super Cups and a League Cup, but without being able to win the Champions League, which he achieved three times with Real Madrid.

Keylor Navas signs contract one month after leaving Paris Saint-Germain: ‘At home again; ‘We will achieve great things.’