May 12, 2024

East Africa News Post

Complete News World

Keylor Navas and his farewell message after announcing his departure from Paris Saint-Germain; Sergio Ramos replied

Keylor Navas and his farewell message after announcing his departure from Paris Saint-Germain; Sergio Ramos replied

Cassandra Curtis May 11, 2024 2 min read

05-11-2024

The Keylor Navas era at Paris Saint-Germain is over. The 37-year-old Tico goalkeeper made the announcement on Saturday via his official Instagram account.

“Mbappe is stupid… Because he wants to earn as much money as possible, he arrives at Real Madrid in an unexciting context.”

The goalkeeper issued a statement saying goodbye to the team he joined in 2019 after his time at Real Madrid. At Parque de Los Príncipes he won nine titles.

This was Keylor’s message: “Every second I enjoyed at the Parc des Princes was wonderful. Thank God I always felt his love and encouragement. It was an honor to defend this shield in this amazing stadium. There are goals ahead of us but I did not want to miss the opportunity to say goodbye.” When it was my home.

During his farewell, one of his best friends in football, Sergio Ramos, replied to him: “Number one.” Some of his colleagues also bid him farewell, such as Carlos Soler: “You are a legend.”

Navas leaves Paris with three French League titles, two Cups, three French Super Cups and a League Cup, but without being able to win the Champions League, which he achieved three times with Real Madrid.

Keylor Navas signs contract one month after leaving Paris Saint-Germain: ‘At home again; ‘We will achieve great things.’

In recent days, his name has been heard a lot, as fans couldn’t believe how Donnarumma continued to start for Paris Saint-Germain when he made mistakes even with Keylor on the bench.

It must be remembered that due to the same Italian goalkeeper and lack of minutes, Navas played on loan for half a season at Nottingham Forest in the English Premier League, which helped keep him in the Premier League.

See also  Ariel Sanchez and 6 others were kicked out by the National Baseball Committee - SwingCompleto

Now Tico is a free agent and can choose his next destination. At the moment there is nothing concrete and we are just waiting for the end of the season to face the 2024 Copa America with Costa Rica.

Sergio Ramos responded to Keylor Navas’ farewell message.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

More Stories

2 min read

Mexican League | Chivas qualifies for the semi-finals with a lot of drama and Chicharito’s mistakes: summary, result and goals of the match

May 12, 2024 Cassandra Curtis
1 min read

Nuggets 117-90 Timberwolves match summary (May 10, 2024)

May 11, 2024 Cassandra Curtis
2 min read

Sources: Mike Budenholzer agrees to five-year deal with Suns

May 11, 2024 Cassandra Curtis

You may have missed

1 min read

OpenAI has opened a free course for training as an AI expert: how to register

May 12, 2024 Zera Pearson
2 min read

Mexican League | Chivas qualifies for the semi-finals with a lot of drama and Chicharito’s mistakes: summary, result and goals of the match

May 12, 2024 Cassandra Curtis
1 min read

A new wave of layoffs in CI Games

May 12, 2024 Roger Rehbein
2 min read

The Salvadoran historic center is now playing Fortnite

May 12, 2024 Phyllis Ward