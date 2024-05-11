Keylor Navas and his farewell message after announcing his departure from Paris Saint-Germain; Sergio Ramos replied

05-11-2024
The Keylor Navas era at Paris Saint-Germain is over. The 37-year-old Tico goalkeeper made the announcement on Saturday via his official Instagram account.
The goalkeeper issued a statement saying goodbye to the team he joined in 2019 after his time at Real Madrid. At Parque de Los Príncipes he won nine titles.
This was Keylor’s message: “Every second I enjoyed at the Parc des Princes was wonderful. Thank God I always felt his love and encouragement. It was an honor to defend this shield in this amazing stadium. There are goals ahead of us but I did not want to miss the opportunity to say goodbye.” When it was my home.
During his farewell, one of his best friends in football, Sergio Ramos, replied to him: “Number one.” Some of his colleagues also bid him farewell, such as Carlos Soler: “You are a legend.”
Navas leaves Paris with three French League titles, two Cups, three French Super Cups and a League Cup, but without being able to win the Champions League, which he achieved three times with Real Madrid.
In recent days, his name has been heard a lot, as fans couldn’t believe how Donnarumma continued to start for Paris Saint-Germain when he made mistakes even with Keylor on the bench.
It must be remembered that due to the same Italian goalkeeper and lack of minutes, Navas played on loan for half a season at Nottingham Forest in the English Premier League, which helped keep him in the Premier League.
Now Tico is a free agent and can choose his next destination. At the moment there is nothing concrete and we are just waiting for the end of the season to face the 2024 Copa America with Costa Rica.
“Bacon ninja. Travel advocate. Writer. Incurable pop culture expert. Evil zombie geek. Lifelong coffee scholar. Alcohol specialist.”
