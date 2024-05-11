May 11, 2024

Nuggets 117-90 Timberwolves match summary (May 10, 2024)

May 11, 2024

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — Jamal Murray rebounded from his poor start in the Western Conference semifinals, scoring 24 points as the Denver Nuggets beat the Minnesota Timberwolves 117-90 in Game 3 on Friday.

Denver, the current NBA champion, came close to winning the series 2-1. The Wolves became the latest ranked team to suffer a loss this season.

Nikola Jokic, the three-time league MVP, scored 24 points, grabbed 14 rebounds and provided nine assists. Michael Porter Jr. contributed 21 points, and the Nuggets made 14 of 29 three-pointers.

Anthony Edwards had a career-low 19-point night but led the Wolves, who shot just 10 of 32 from long range, including four of five by Karl-Anthony Towns.

Minnesota has been unable to supply cities with enough shots. The American Dominican added 14 points.

Additionally, the Wolves fumbled the ball too much in desperate attempts to get to the basket, and simply looked slower than they had in their first two games in Denver.

Down the stretch, they were down by 34 points and Game 4 is scheduled for Sunday in Minneapolis

