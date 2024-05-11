May 11, 2024

Sources: Mike Budenholzer agrees to five-year deal with Suns

Cassandra Curtis May 11, 2024 2 min read
May 10, 2024 at 11:14 PM ET

Mike Budenholzer has agreed to a five-year contract to become the next coach of the Phoenix Suns, sources told ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski on Friday.

The sources said that the official announcement will be made on Saturday.

it is expected that Mike Budenholzer The team will accompany the team to the NBA Draft Combine in Chicago that begins this weekend, and work has already begun on the coaching staff, sources said.

the Suns They shot Frank Vogel Thursday after one season as their coach.

The Suns went 49-33 in the regular season and were then swept by the Minnesota Timberwolves in the first round of the Western Conference playoffs.

employment Mike BudenholzHe brings high pressure and expectations to the team. The roster is built around Devin Booker and Kevin Durant, providing championship aspirations and a narrow margin for error.

Mike Budenholzer He would become the franchise’s third head coach in three seasons, a streak that included owner Matt Ishbia firing Monte Williams and Vogel in back-to-back years. Vogel had four years remaining on his contract, and the $200 million-plus payroll cost became more apparent with more than $20 million remaining on Vogel’s deal and what has now become a huge deal for the most successful coaching candidate of all-time.

Budenholzer is from Arizona and his late father was a highly respected high school coach in the state. Budenholzer won the 2021 NBA championship with the Bucks. He had a 271-120 (.693) record in five seasons in Milwaukee and a 213-197 (.520) record in his previous years with the Atlanta Hawks.

Budenholzer, 54, is a two-time NBA Coach of the Year, winning the 2014-15 and 2018-19 seasons.

