How much money does Argentina earn to win the 2022 Qatar World Cup? And the rest of the teams to play it?

(CNN Spanish) – Argentina emerged as champions of the FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022. The winner was among the thirty-two teams that participated in the tournament. Qatar World Cup 2022, Where in addition to honors and prestige, there are also prizes for each of the participants.

National teams are known to have different sources of income in competitions of this nature, such as those derived from sponsorship. But in addition to that, the World Cup has a guaranteed bag of all qualifiers.

From Annual Report 2020FIFA has already announced that it will have a budget of US$1,696 million to invest in this year’s World Cup in Qatar. Of that total, the football organization notes, 26% will go to national teams’ trophies.

This equates to US$440 million, distributed across each stage of the tournament: groups, round of 16, quarter, third and fourth place, and the World Cup final.

How much accrual does each team get in the World Cup?

in Briefing in AprilFIFA provided details to the teams about the prizes they will receive for their participation in the Qatar tournament.

First of all, the organization noted that “all teams will receive $1.5 million prior to the competition to cover expenses derived from the preparations.”

Similarly, the numbers distributed by stage have been published:

Teams remaining in the group stage get $9 million

As for those who remained in the round of 16, they are 13 million dollars

Those who remain in the quarter-finals 17 million dollars

Fourth place in the World Cup, Morocco, earned $25 million

Third place is Croatia, 27 million dollars

Runner-up, France, will take home $30 million

Argentina, the 2022 Qatar champion, will receive $42 million

Therefore, simply participating in this year’s World Cup will secure teams $1.5 million and $9 million if they stay in the group stage; That is, each team will receive at least 10.5 million US dollars to play in Qatar.