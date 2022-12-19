Lionel Messi and the emotional embrace with his mother after winning the Qatar World Cup 2022

Messi had a lot of support in the adults. Pictured is Celia Cuccittini, her mother, and Ciro Messi, her youngest son. (Juan Maprumata/AFP via Getty Images)

Lionel Messi Never get tired of giving emotional moments in the eyes of the world. hero in Qatar 2022 He celebrated with everyone: his colleagues, his wife Antonella Roccuzzo, his children, his friend from old times, Kun Agüero. But someone was missing from the perfect movie: her mom. Celia Maria Cuccittini Present at Lusail Stadium with Antonella, his presence meant another moment of achievement for a story in which Messi gives magical moments at every step. Another moment to save in the gallery and never forget again.

During the victory celebrations, Messi did not stop collecting moments of resounding satisfaction, duty and dream. In one of the scenes, you can see how his mother melts with him in an eternal embrace. The emotional meeting gives meaning to the years of struggle in which Messi endured everything until the dream of winning the most expensive trophy ever came true. In this World Cup, the most complete Messi is seen on and off the field, and all his pictures have a lasting atmosphere.

Messi celebrates in an embrace with his mother, Celia Cuccittini. (FRANCK FIFE/AFP via Getty Images)

Surely, while embracing, he will remember mother and son all the way, When they had to leave Argentina because no team in the country wanted to pay for Messi and growth hormone therapy, which is why they accepted Barcelona as their destination. Now all this is history and one day it will be told with epic nuances.

The boy that the Argentine national teams did not want to support has become the king of the world in Qatar and nothing can question his historical place in the greatness of the sport. And there is nothing better to exemplify this path than an iconic hug with his mom. Today Messi has it all.

