2024 NBA Playoffs | The Denver Nuggets repeat the visit and beat the Minnesota Timberwolves to tie the series

When it seemed that Denver Nuggets We were on the cusp of what could have been a surprise sweep, as the reality showed some tireless champions who turned the tide and won their second successive match as visitors after beating their hosts. Minnesota Timberwolves In Game 4 of the semifinal series Eastern Conference In the qualifiers NBA.

Nikola Jokic He finished the season with 35 points, seven rebounds and seven assists so that the defending champions could eliminate any disadvantage to survive. Aaron Gordon He scored 27 points while hitting 11 of 12 shots. Jamal Murray He scored 19 points on 8 of 17 shooting Christian Brown He contributed 11 points off the bench.

On the other hand, Anthony Edwards All scorers led with 44 points on 16-of-25 shooting for Minnesota. Carl Anthony Cities He added 13 points and 12 rebounds Rudy Gobert He scored 11 points and 14 rebounds.





Heroes come back to life

Denver’s shooting was 57 percent efficient (45 of 79) on field goals and 44.8 percent (13 of 29) from beyond the three-point line. Minnesota got 47.6 percent (39 of 82) overall and 39.3 percent (11 of 28) from deep.

The Timberwolves were at a disadvantage During the second half, But they went on an 8-2 run to get close Six points in the last minute. Mike Conley The team made two free throws to reduce the gap to 113-107 with 28.3 seconds left in the game. This caused Denver’s coach to get a timeout, Michael Malone.

Jokic scored on a layup on the next possession to increase the lead to eight points. Conley missed a 3-pointer on the next possession and Jokic dribbled the ball over as time expired to seal the win for the Nuggets.. The visiting team won all games of the series.





Read also

Francisco Fernandez

Strong recovery

Murray gave Denver a 17-point lead when he scored a basket with 1:49 left in the third quarter, but Reid and Edwards combined to score six points in the final 96 seconds of the quarter to pull within 11 points of the Timberwolves early in the period.

The sequence included another powerful statement from Edwards, who passed and jumped over Murray Justin Holiday For assured immersion.

Denver held strong as the Timberwolves looked to continue their run in the fourth quarter. Conley cut Minnesota’s deficit to nine when he hit a jump shot early in the fourth quarter, but Jokic responded by scoring the next six points.