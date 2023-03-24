Summary of the match between America and Santos (0-0). Objectives

about ten minutes, which the referee did not replace in the end, he had to stop the match, because of the torches that had been thrown on the field by American bars mixed with LAFC supportersbecause it caused a loss of vision of the game itself Colorless in approximately 90 minutes.

America 0-0 Santos Laguna. Commitment to the call Eagle Tour in United State Which served both teams to give toys to their children, and one or the other of First team It is not usually common.

And the fans who came to Karama Health and Sports Parkin CarsonAnd Californialet’s see in stars of their teamsThey had to leave with a bad taste in their mouths, because they were based on decisions Fernando “Tano” Ortiz And Eduardo VentanesThose in charge of the cream benches and Los Guerreros decided to keep them on the bench. It will be for another time.

Why didn’t the referee endorse Santista’s goal?

No different, the game just started, Oscar Jimenezwho is no longer the starting goalkeeper for Coapa, but was given the substitute tonight, failed, and Javier Correa He sent a shot that everything indicated crossed the goal line, though Refreebad enough, by the way, he didn’t score the goal.

The cry that can change the course of a meeting is that it is clear, He just did his jobwas the most exciting in the first half, because though Roger Martinez He had a few flashes, at the peak he missed as he often does.

while on the side white and greenCorrea was again close to removing one of the zeros from the electronic circuit, however His shot barely went out open. The bad note was for DC Federico Vinasbecause although it was formed in starting from elevenHe had to leave from the 11th minute due to discomfort after a tough challenge.

and lost time?

For a sequel, though, Ventanis sent him some addressesthey could not beat the team U20 Eagle reinforced with JimenezAnd Emilio LaraAnd Luis FuentesAnd Meggie Lyon And Roger himself.

despite of lakes They were closer to breaking even, and the truth is that when they were close, they either fell short, or they found themselves with Goalkeeper He never showed himself nervous again.

The time was 67 minutes when smoker The game was interrupted, but lost time, caused it The Nazarene disappearedWell, when the hour reached the minute 89 with 50 secondsI decided to whistle and Colorless Decree 0-0.

​

​

​