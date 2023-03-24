World champion won! Argentina beat Panama in a friendly match in which Messi scored 800 goals in his career

2023-03-23

the Argentine national team He won 2-0 (partial 0-0) against his counterpart Panamain a friendly match as part of the celebrations of the World Cup won by the Albiceleste team in Qatar 2022, which was held on Thursday at the Monumental Stadium in Buenos Aires.

In front of some 83,000 spectators, the three-time world champions celebrated their first game as kings of the last World Cup on Argentine soil with a party, just over three months after their penalty shootout victory over France in Lusail.

See: This is how Argentina-Panama lived, minute by minute

The goals were scored by Thiago Almada (77) and Lionel Messi (88) He thus reached 800 goals in his career.