World champion won! Argentina beat Panama in a friendly match in which Messi scored 800 goals in his career

2023-03-23

the Argentine national team He won 2-0 (partial 0-0) against his counterpart Panamain a friendly match as part of the celebrations of the World Cup won by the Albiceleste team in Qatar 2022, which was held on Thursday at the Monumental Stadium in Buenos Aires.

In front of some 83,000 spectators, the three-time world champions celebrated their first game as kings of the last World Cup on Argentine soil with a party, just over three months after their penalty shootout victory over France in Lusail.

The goals were scored by Thiago Almada (77) and Lionel Messi (88) He thus reached 800 goals in his career.

After 76 minutes in Argentina Almada attacked continually with his left foot after a free kick rebound hit the crossbar, and after a while. Messi He tried for the sixth time that night with a forehand free kick that this time overcame the resistance of goalkeeper Guerra and entered the left corner.

Celebration of choice Argentina And he will continue to win the World Cup title for the third time in its history next Tuesday, with a friendly match against Curacao, which will be held in Santiago del Estero (North).

match sheet:

International friendly

Argentina – Panama 2 – 0 (0-0)

stadium: Antonio Vespuccio Liberte (Buenos Aires)

to rule: Christian Ferreyra (URU)

Objectives:

Argentina: Almada (78), Messi (89)

Pance:

PanamaGalvan (16th), Fariña (62nd), Camargo (88th)

line up:

Argentina: Emiliano Martinez – Nicolas Tagliafico (Marcos Acuna 69′), Christian Romero, Nicolas Otamendi (Lisandro Martinez 46′), Nahuel Molina – Angel Di Maria (Paulo Dybala 60′), Rodrygo de Paul, Enzo Fernandez (Leandro Paredes 60′) (Thiago Almada 46′ ) – Lionel Messi (cap), Julian Alvarez (Lautaro Martinez 46). DT: Lionel Scaloni.

Panama: Jose Guerra – Ivan Anderson, Edgardo Fariña (Gilberto Hernandez 68′), Richard Peralta, Kevin Galvan (Michael Casazola 69′) – Jovani Ramos (cap), Irving Godinho (Martin Moran 67′), Christian Quintero (Victor Medina 46′) – Jose Murillo (Miguel Camargo 76), Alfredo Stephens, Ronaldo Cordoba (Omar Brown 46). DT: Thomas Christiansen.

