Nagelsmann, Bayern sent him off. Tuchel, a new technician

he Bayern Munich May announce the dismissal of the coach Julian Nagelsmann and the arrival of his successor Thomas Tuchel.

Nagelsmann He was relieved of his duties with the club, just one point short of first place in the Premier League Bundesliga And days before the quarter-final match for a team Champions League with the Manchester city.

The move also comes before the decisive showdown of the season. Bayern With the league leader Borussia Dortmund1 April.

ESPN I reported on Thursday that Bayern He sacked the former coach of the club RB Leipzig He was willing to bring up the ex-chief Chelsea, Tuchelas an alternative. The club confirmed the news on Friday.

“he Bayern Munich He fired the head coach Julian Nagelsmann“, He said Bayern It’s a statement.

This decision was made by the CEO, Oliver Kahn member of the Sports Council, Hasan Salihamidzic In consultation with the club president, Herbert Hainer. Thomas Tuchel happen to Nagelsmann. tuchl He will have a contract until June 30, 2025 and will coach the team for the first time on Monday.

“with NagelsmannAssistant coaches Dino Topmüller, Benjamin Gluck and Xavier Zimbrod have also been released.

he Bayern hired Nagelsmann in April 2021 and led them to their 10th consecutive World Cup title. Bundesliga Last season. The club finished the season eight points clear of the second-placed side Dortmund.

However, the German coach failed to maintain the club’s usual standards of dominating domestic football. They are only four points above the third seed Union Berlin.

he Bayern defeated 2-1 by Bayer Leverkusen On Sunday, which was allowed to Dortmund Go to the first place.

Nagelsmann Led the club to the quarter-finals Champions League This season, I’ve been defeated twice Paris Saint-Germain Well dispatch leader leaguehe Barcelona.

Champions Bundesliga they face cityhero Premier Leaguein the quarterfinals on April 11.