Gerardo Martino points to sitting on the bench at Boca Juniors

The reputation of a good technician and man who leads the teams he usually directs to a better harbour, is maintained, hence the prof Gerardo “Tata” Martino he is in Coaches group They are at the top of the elite.

And this is even when he had no good world with Mexico in Qatar 2022after his release from National selectionimmediately began pronouncing his name to important difference They are left without a strategist.

even in MX League came to talk about it tigersAfter what Diego Coca He agreed to take the tricolor and break his bonds with those of the UANLHe asked the Argentine as an option to manage his team’s strings.

However, the cats kept their trust in me Marco Antonio “Chima” Ruizthen now Babi aims to be Boca Juniors.

It has also been dealt with Argentine pressMartino is The first candidate affiliate xeneize groupand will arrive in place Hugo Ibarrawho will be expelled.

Why is Boca Boca looking for DT?

due to poor results boquense paintingthe same ones you put in now 14th place in the local championshipis that the leadership decided to change direction, and this is where it comes into play Martino.

With two consecutive defeats in leaguein view of Banfield And instituteHowever, in directing, they were worried about the situation, before which Ibarra’s dismissal would be imminent.

Who pushed for Tata’s arrival?

he Sports managerclub history, Juan Roman RiquelmeAccording to the information, supported access Pampero.

Meanwhile, according to an ESPN Argentina journalist, Augustus CaesarMartino is the priority to replace Ibara blackwhich is shaping up to be cut on Saturday, March 25th at cup, Kiss Olympus.

