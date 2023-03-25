The Yankees announced a touchy new low for Opening Day 2023

Posted by Jose Alberto Portela

Dominican Star pitcher Luis Severino will likely miss the first 15 days of an MLB season that is just hours away from its start.ads

Severino, who is part of the New York Yankees’ staff, will be out for about two weeks. Manager Aaron Boone told various media due to a slight side strain.

Today, Severino was scheduled to play in a scheduled spring training game on MLB Fitness. But his name was removed from those available due to the inconvenience presented.

You may be interested: Don’t Run the Judge: Aaron Judge had a masterful game against Minnesota

Keep in mind that Aaron Boone never assumed the Dominican would be disabled and used the word “potential” in regards to Severino’s sidelining. Therefore, the physical condition suffered by the archer did not appear to be serious.

Luis Severino and his difficulties

Severino has a history in recent years of continually struggling since 2019, suffering a shoulder injury, Tommy John surgery, a groin injury, and another injury to his back.

In doing so, Luis Severino becomes the third Yankee pitcher to not see action from Opening Day. Well, Frankie Montas had shoulder surgery and Carlos Rodon injured his forearm.

The Bronx has two punctual shooters in their plans that should contribute a lot. Such are the cases of Gerrit Cole and Nestor Curtis, although the latter has recovered from a hamstring injury that left him out of the World Classic.

You may be interested: Announcing MLB: All Starters Opening Day 2023