Lodeiro, an old acquaintance of Tigres, describes them as a great team

Nicholas Lodeiro It has been searched for on several occasions before Tigers A few years ago, but his signing never took place; Now, he arrives as a competitor to play with City of Orlando In the second leg of the round of 16 Concaça champions.

The Uruguayan who played for teams such as Uruguayan, Ajax, Boca Juniors, Seattle Sounders And now orlando, Eligible Tigers Like one of the greats of Mexican and CONCACAF football, who will be difficult to beat, but who does not lose hope.

“We know that They are a strong team at home, a great team. “We will face an important opponent, and we will play the match this way.”

The most important tournament

Although there is debate over which competition is better, if it is the one that takes place with whose teams CONMEBOL or CONCACAF, Lodeiro He stressed that he is concerned today with his current region, so the victory this Tuesday is very important.

“It is the most important tournament in the region Other teams want to participate. The importance is important, we have the possibility of playing an important part of the tournament, not only for the club but also What the NFL stands for.”

“You are trying to tell the experience of playing this tournament. They are difficult matches, but they are beautiful,” he said. They are the games one wants to play. We have the opportunity to play against a great team, But we have our weapons, and we have to trust. It is specific to the details.”

Lodero He can be a key for his team, as he is an outstanding player in Champions League, With eight goals and five assists in 12 matches in this competition during his career.

