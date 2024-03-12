From the last Reynoso to the first Fossati: changes in Peru

Jorge Fossati This was announced Monday to him First call In the Peruvian national teama list that was not far from the last one Juan ReynosoBut it had a personal nature.

Jorge Fossati announced his first squad for Peru. FPF

Regarding the matches between Bolivia and Venezuela in the 2026 World Cup qualifiers, The former Peruvian coach called up 31 players, while the former Universitario coach called up 29 players Facing Nicaragua and the Dominican Republic.

in the subject of For pitchers, the list was practically the same: repeats Pedro Gallese, Carlos Caseda and Diego RomeroAnd that was the only change Renato Solis by Alejandro DuarteToday in Alajuelnes, Costa Rica.

In defence, Fossati has a broader roster than Reynosomainly because the Uruguayan plays with a line Three defenders Calling in more central defenders to determine the starting lineup.

Miguel Araujo, Alexandre Calens, Luis Abram and Aldo Corzo repeated (He was called up by Reynoso as a winger) while Carlos Zambrano was not called up by Fossati, This is partly due to Leon having just returned to play with Alianza Lima last weekend. The centre-backs who joined Uruguay were Anderson Santamaria, Eric Noriega and Carlos Asquis.

There were no changes on either side: Luis Advincula, Oliver Son, Miguel Trucco and Marcos Lopez repeated.

In a call There are also changes in the midfield: Wilder repeated for Cartagena, Sergio Peña and Piero Quispe, but Renato Tapia, Pedro Aquino and Josimar Yotun did not return, all due to injury. In cases Alexis Arias and Walter TandazoIt was definitely an artistic decision on Fossati's part, considering that Melgar's midfielders were mainly called up for the match against Bolivia in La Paz.

On the subject of attackers, there are two new developments. They repeat Paolo Guerrero, Gianluca Lapadula, Andy Polo (Now he will play as a winger), Brian Reyna, Joao Grimaldo and Edison Flores. They were not summoned Andre Carrillo (injury), Matías Socar and Santiago Ormeño.

Those added by Fossati He was Jose Rivera And back Alex Valerawas not considered in Reynoso's final matches as coach of Peru.