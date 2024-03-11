“It's the best choice in Central America”

03-11-2024
David Feitelson He has gained popularity in Central America due to his extreme criticism of football in this region, but it is always interesting to know his opinion on current football in these countries.
For this reason, they echoed his comments in Panama and he went through the microphones of El Marcador to talk about the confrontation that Panama and Mexico will play in the Final Four of the League of Nations.
He said in the first place: “Panama’s national team is the most advanced at the CONCACAF level, surpassing Honduras, which has become, along with Costa Rica, the power of Central America.”
Then he added. “I think today Panama is above Honduras and at the level of Costa Rica and from there the sample that played in the last Gold Cup final, Mexico had a difficult time beating them.”
He concluded his speech by saying when asked if there was talk in Mexican territory about the match they will play against the Canaleros team: “Believe me, what will happen in two weeks is what has made Mexican football nervous.”
He accepted that Panama was no more than Mexico, and argued that. “No, I mean, with all due respect, what kind of results are we going to get? To the FIFA World Cup finals? Well, Panama didn't get past the World Cup either. “In the last Gold Cup final, Mexico won.
“I still think that Mexico and the United States are ahead of the rest of the teams, but it is logical that this distance has decreased. He concluded: “Mexico is the favorite because it is played in one stadium, and in terms of football, Mexico is one step ahead of Panama.”
