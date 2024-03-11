They report that Christian Horner will not leave Red Bull

The “silly season” of 2024 is in Formula 1 It was introduced several months ago this year. But despite the month of February, with the arrival Lewis Hamilton to ferrari, It seems that Carlos Sainz, And maybe Sergio “Chico” Perez, He would be at the center of speculation, two weeks later it turned out to be so Christian Horner Rumor champion.

After accusations of inappropriate behavior, and as a result of a non-transparent investigation Red Bull, Everything has been said about the British manager. And this weekend, after doubling in Saudi Arabia Grand Prix Two versions were circulated, each refuting the other.

It was initially said that Horner had lost his support chalerm Yovidhya, Major shareholder of Red Bull, according to media outlets F1-Insider and Motorsport-Total. Without the support of the Thais who are in Bahrain Grand Prix As seen with the Briton, the sacking of the Austrian team manager looked like something that would happen before Australian Grand Prix.

However, Eric van Haren, a reporter for the Dutch newspaper The Telegraph, denied this account and confirmed that a Red Bull spokesman had confirmed that Horner would remain in his position. “As Christian said, he is grateful for the full support of shareholders and this remains the case,” the aforementioned source wrote.

Since the investigation against Christian Horner was announced, the manager has maintained his innocence. In recent weeks, they confirmed that they are still focused on the results on the field, after achieving 1-2 Max Verstappen And Chico Perez in both Bahrain and Jeddah.

