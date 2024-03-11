Juan Soto's home run unleashed the madness in Tampa

Through Sunday, March 10, you may have already read that Juan Soto He hit a strong home run 447 feet. The game between Atlanta Braves And New York Yankees It was a big hit scene, this is not news, in fact, if you want to know more details and watch the video you can do so click here.

The interesting thing about this whole thing came after the ball went over the right field fence. Let's remember that the ball is attached to it Dominican You hit it out of the park, literally. It was a contact that flew at 112.2 mph and 28 degrees of pitch, and nothing could have gone wrong.

Juan Soto's home run fell on the drive

Tony Spasiano, who has been working for several years at George M. Steinbrenner Field, was at his spring work when in the fourth inning he heard Juan Soto's hit crunch. Although he did not have the opportunity to see the “tour”, he was able to vividly narrate what he experienced.

“It was chaos” Spasiano told New Jersey.com's Max Goodman. “Normally, you hear a thud when you hit one [los jonrones] Which is above the bar here. But there was nothing. “He went over the fence.”

a hit Juan Soto Not only did he cross the playground barrier, he went onto the grass adjacent to Dale Mabry Highway and stopped on it. Matt Gamble, an Atlanta Braves fan, was able to photograph the ball in the middle of the street before cars using the arterial road returned it to the grass.

“A motorcyclist came from across the street.” Gamble told the aforementioned source. “He picked it up and everyone was here on the fence cheering for him. One guy actually threw a water bottle at him to try and replace it with the ball, but when he threw it here, he missed..

The New York Yankees paid tribute to the Dominican

“That was probably one of the farthest hits I've ever seen here in spring training.” Aaron Al-Qadi said.. “I've seen players come across the goal line, but for him to come up the right so easily, it was impressive.”.

“That's how I didn't hit them,” he said. Aaron Boone About the play with a big smile. “It's just a really special swing.”

“The pitchers seem to have nothing for him,” he concluded. Giancarlo Stanton. “They throw everything, the kitchen sink. “It just stares at you, picks it up, and hits the house somewhere.”.

Dear reader, you who have watched thousands of baseball games, have you seen anything similar in the past?