Roger Clemens set up and took control of Houston

Minutes maid park house Houston Astros He received an exciting, history-making commitment to perform at the legendary Tal Roger Clemens. Yes, after many years of retirement, the American pitcher took the mound and looked dominant.

Party animals and savannah bananasFaces were seen in the middle of the banana ball and the premiere of the event somewhere Major League BaseballThis match saw the locals win. while, Roger Clemens He came out as a reliever and scored zero.

The leading serpentine player to belong to New York Yankees For several years in the big tent he showed his unforgettable career. During his career, he won seven Cy Young Awards and earned 11 selections to the All-Star Game. MLB. He pitched nearly five thousand innings, struck out over four thousand batters and posted an ERA of 3.12.

Roger Clemens kept Savannah Bananas going

At the top of the second entrance, Roger Clemens He entered the field wearing yellow clothes. He inherited two runners and two runners, but he still took advantage of the situation. He took the only opponent he faced to a full count and finally fell short 1-3. At that moment, his team was ahead on the scoreboard by the slightest margin.

If that is not enough, Roy Oswalt Who also proved himself as a great marksman, especially with Houston AstrosWatch the game action.

Savannah bananaIn the end, he won in the presence of 41 fans. As well as on the team’s official account on the social networking site comments In gratitude to the major league legends, Roger Clemens and Roy Oswalt. At the same time, they announced they would be calling Baton Rouge for their next commitment.

These teams are part of the group of organizations that carry out exhibition games in the USA. These meetings witnessed the participation of personalities and some of the players who participated in them Specialties. In practice, it is defined as a baseball offering that has certain procedures in executing each obligation.

