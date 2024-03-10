UFC 299 | Donald Trump was shocked by the bloody hit on Poirier and his reaction went viral

Donald Trump He was present at the UFC 299 event on Saturday, March 9, and caught everyone's attention after responding to Dustin Poirier's bloody knockout of Benoit Saint-Denis in Miami.

The former president and candidate to return to office in the United States in the next election was one of the main attractions. It was during the joint feature leading up to the duel between Sean O'Malley and Marlon “Chito” Vera, He reacted with applause and great excitement when he saw Poirier win.local fighter.





A tremendous maneuver for the fighter in the evening in Miami.

Poirier surprises the MMA world with his victory over St. Denis in Miami



The mixed martial arts (MMA) community was filled with uncertainty when the bout with 'The Diamond' was announced, following his resounding defeat to Justin Gaethje last July. However, those fears were dispelled when… The former French counter-terrorism soldier was stopped by Dustin Poirier in the second round of their turbulent encounter in Miami, always under the watchful eye of Donald Trump.





28 years since the beginning of the fighting in Saint-Denis Dominate the OctagonLaunching powerful kicks from the beginning. Despite attempts to eliminate the BDS movement. Poirier He demonstrated his skill by defending himself with a guillotine choke. Although the Frenchman remained calm and managed to free himself from his position, Poirier took the opportunity to get his opponent's back.

Although Poirier was able to escape the chokehold attempt, he did not escape unscathed, as he received two strong blows before moving away from the fence. However, Saint-Denis remained relentless, pressuring Poirier with knees and elbows in the Thai bout.

With just a minute and a half left in the round, Saint-Denis again attempted a takedown, but was met with another guillotine attempt, this time defended by Poirier as well.

Until Poirier knocked his opponent to the ground and ended the show with a big right hand that captivated everyone.