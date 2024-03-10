March 11, 2024

East Africa News Post

Complete News World

UFC 299 | Donald Trump was shocked by the bloody hit on Poirier and his reaction went viral

Cassandra Curtis March 10, 2024 2 min read

Donald Trump He was present at the UFC 299 event on Saturday, March 9, and caught everyone's attention after responding to Dustin Poirier's bloody knockout of Benoit Saint-Denis in Miami.

The former president and candidate to return to office in the United States in the next election was one of the main attractions. It was during the joint feature leading up to the duel between Sean O'Malley and Marlon “Chito” Vera, He reacted with applause and great excitement when he saw Poirier win.local fighter.


A tremendous maneuver for the fighter in the evening in Miami.

Poirier surprises the MMA world with his victory over St. Denis in Miami

The mixed martial arts (MMA) community was filled with uncertainty when the bout with 'The Diamond' was announced, following his resounding defeat to Justin Gaethje last July. However, those fears were dispelled when… The former French counter-terrorism soldier was stopped by Dustin Poirier in the second round of their turbulent encounter in Miami, always under the watchful eye of Donald Trump.


28 years since the beginning of the fighting in Saint-Denis Dominate the OctagonLaunching powerful kicks from the beginning. Despite attempts to eliminate the BDS movement. Poirier He demonstrated his skill by defending himself with a guillotine choke. Although the Frenchman remained calm and managed to free himself from his position, Poirier took the opportunity to get his opponent's back.

Although Poirier was able to escape the chokehold attempt, he did not escape unscathed, as he received two strong blows before moving away from the fence. However, Saint-Denis remained relentless, pressuring Poirier with knees and elbows in the Thai bout.

See also  Frankie Montas pitched one inning at Triple-A in his first start of 2023

With just a minute and a half left in the round, Saint-Denis again attempted a takedown, but was met with another guillotine attempt, this time defended by Poirier as well.

Until Poirier knocked his opponent to the ground and ended the show with a big right hand that captivated everyone.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

More Stories

3 min read

Juan Soto's home run unleashed the madness in Tampa

March 11, 2024 Cassandra Curtis
2 min read

Roger Clemens set up and took control of Houston

March 10, 2024 Cassandra Curtis
3 min read

Summary of the match between Chivas and Leon (1-2). Objectives

March 10, 2024 Cassandra Curtis

You may have missed

3 min read

Juan Soto's home run unleashed the madness in Tampa

March 11, 2024 Cassandra Curtis
3 min read

How to locate a cell phone in real time through WhatsApp

March 11, 2024 Roger Rehbein
2 min read

Yunior Garcia confirms that Cuba is on the verge of explosion

March 11, 2024 Phyllis Ward
3 min read

Miami Beach Parking Fees Hit $100: Here's Why

March 11, 2024 Winston Hale