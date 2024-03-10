Summary of the match between Chivas and Leon (1-2). Objectives

The red lights start turning on Chivaswhich is also still in stasis in Liga MX, by addition His fourth defeat in the tournament By falling 2-1 with Lion In a duel in the 11th round of the 2024 Final League.

They already are He conceded 8 goals in 3 matches, against only one goalFor this reason, things began to get complicated during the era Fernando Ruben Gago.

They already are 3 defeats in the last 4 league matchesextra America's dance At ConcaChampions, it gets ugly.

for this reason, Gago decided to start Javier HernandezBut he could do little to avoid another defeat; The other bad news is that they will play next Saturday against America with Victims of Jesus Gilberto Orozco and Victor GuzmanBoth are due to card accumulation.

These were the goals of Chivas vs. Lion

Still burdened by their CONCACAF Champions Cup performance against América, the Guadalajara side headed to Akron Stadium aiming to return to victory in the Mexican League, but against… Vieira went all out.

In fact, Lyon scored the first and only goal in the fourth minute through Federico Viñas, but. It was canceled due to a previous offside; Same situation at the 11th minute, but now with Chivas when Roberto Alvarado managed to score after Javier Hernandez's advanced position.

Chivas continued to try, and in the 14th minute, the number 14 hit him from a long distance, and Rodolfo Cota saved it on a ball he launched, but Kid Quill did not reach it either.

The duel had no owner until 30 minutes in Long whip for PhineasThe Uruguayan had possession of the ball, Raul Rangel took it out, and when he wanted to score the goal, that was it Convicted by Gilberto Orozco Chiquete, who committed a penalty kick, was reprimanded and will miss the Clásico Tapatio league match to receive his fifth preventive card.

The ball was taken by Vinas W In the 32nd minute he scored from a penalty kick to make the score 1-0 In favor of the visit.

In the second half, Gago tried to adjust Send Jose Juan Macias So he can do something with Hernandez.

Chivas went on the attack with a goal from Coyle that did not make Rodolfo Cota give much effort in the 56th minute.

Lyon held on and in the 60th minute they almost scored the second goal, after a mistake at the start of Raul Rangel, the ball was left to Elias Hernandez who hit him over the top.

The most dangerous thing about Chivas was the positioning from the left Antonio Briceno That Ricardo Marin headed in the 69th minute. Unfortunately for him, the shot found the figure of Phineas and the danger was lost.

La Fiera finished the game and The score was 2-0 in the 84th minute When Jose Alvarado He shot the ball into the area to beat Rangel And put the score with the greatest advantage for the visit.

After the goal There were boos from localsBecause the fans are not happy at all Chivas Who will not be participating in the 2024 Finals either, despite being 93 years old. Roberto Alvarado scored from a penalty kick after a foul on Marin.

The problem is that there was no time to equalize, and Guadalajara added to its fourth defeat of the year.