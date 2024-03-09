Ancelotti announced the return of Courtois and Militao

One of the clubs that recorded the largest number of casualties during the current European football season is… real madrid. Meanwhile, the paronama may change in the coming weeks according to coach Carlo Ancelotti.

On the morning of Saturday, March 9, 2024, Fabrizio Romano appeared on his social network I reported A simple update on the health status announced by the Italian coach regarding players from the “Merengue” team. Thibaut Courtois and Eder Militao In the plans real madrid To return to the field of play as soon as possible. Both players suffered a tear in the anterior ligament in their left leg days after the start of the current season.





In this sense, important instances in which the White Team requested its participation were completely missed. However, it seems like the days are numbered for the return and while that is happening, Courtois and Militao They continue training to restore their condition and physical performance.

Real Madrid announced the injury forecast

Ancelotti: Courtois and Militao will return after the national team's break. This is what the text Romano left in the post says. There is no doubt that this is good news for the Whites organization amid a difficult situation in order to form the starting lineup, especially in defense for each match.

The Italian coach was responsible for giving the scoop and at the same time did not rule it out Thibaut Courtois and Eder Militao They are on time and able to see action in the Champions League quarter-finals. real madrid RB Leipzig has left on the road in the Old Continent's top club competition. Although the Merengues tied with a goal against the Austrian team at the Santiago Bernabéu, it was enough for them to qualify for the first round with an overall advantage (2-1).

On the other hand, the race for the Spanish League is getting tougher real madrid He seeks the championship at full speed. It is necessary to mention that in the final part of the Spanish championship, the Belgian goalkeeper and the Brazilian centre-back will be available for Carlo Ancelotti, and this is a guarantee point for building the defensive back.

The next FIFA date will be in March, and perhaps these players are from real madrid You have longer time to recover. The same applies to April 9 and 10, which is the date on which the first leg of the Champions League quarter-finals will be held. Courtois and Militao They will already be in the ranks of the white team at the coach's disposal.

In Spain, real madrid After 27 games, they remain five points clear of Barcelona.