The Dodgers move Betts to SS, and Lux ​​moves back to 2B

GLENDALE, ARIZONA– Mookie Betts It actually changes places in the square Los Angeles Dodgers, Going to Short field from the Second rule.

Los Angeles planned for the six-time Gold Glove and seven-time All-Star to be its regular second baseman, but moved him to shortstop for Friday night's spring training game against the Cincinnati Reds. Manager Dave Roberts described the change – 12 days before the season opener – as “permanent for now”.

Mookie Betts will be the Dodgers' permanent shortstop, according to manager Dave Roberts. Norm Hall/Getty Images

Expected short stop Gavin Lux He had trouble in the field, especially with short throws to first base. The Dodgers moved the 26-year-old back to second base, a position where he started 153 games in four years. Considered a prospect for the Dodgers last year, Lux tore his right ACL while running the bases in a spring training game on February 27 and underwent season-ending surgery on March 7.

“Just making this move now is something the entire organization feels is the right thing to do to give us the best chance to prevent runs and win baseball games,” Roberts said. “I think, for Gavin specifically, it gives him a chance to get to the other side of the diamond…So, getting him back there, shortening the throw, should be less costly to his body overall and give him a better chance.” “An opportunity to succeed.”

Los Angeles opens the season on March 20 against the San Diego Padres, part of a two-game series in Seoul, South Korea.

Betts hit .307 with 39 home runs and 107 RBIs last season, finishing second in NL MVP voting. He played 107 games in right field, 70 at second base and 16 at shortstop in his 10th major league season. That was his first shortstop in the majors.

The heavy-handed Betts was a minor league player in the Boston organization before moving to the outfield. He was the American League's Most Valuable Player in 2018 when the Boston Red Sox won the World Series.

“It's definitely a change. But it's fun, too,” Betts told reporters after Friday's game. “You can't make it more pressure. There's always a lot of pressure, especially to be a Dodger, it's a lot of pressure. So being a Dodger, being a shortstop for the Dodgers, it's a lot of pressure. But I love it.”

Roberts said there was a conversation with Bates and Lux ​​on Thursday about the move. The coach said both players agreed with the decision and Betts described the conversation as “fantastic.”

“This is something I know he didn't expect, we didn't anticipate, but he's excited about it,” Roberts told reporters. “And there are times when he'll move to second base. And I was very clear that that might be possible sometimes, but to understand the shortstop.”

Bates said it doesn't matter where he plays. The goal remains the same.

“We're all on the same page here,” he said. “We don't care what happens. We just want to win. We don't care how we get there. The most important thing is winning. For me, I don't care. I really don't care.” “I've said it a million times. I just want to win. You can put me anywhere. As long as I'm on the diamond, I'll do my best and we'll see what happens next.”

Information from the Associated Press was used in this report.