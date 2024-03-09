Albert Ellis speaks for the first time after suffering a skull fracture and emerging from an induced coma in France

03-08-2024



Albert Ellis He suffered a skull fracture during a match between… Bordeaux Girondin in view of Gangump For day 26 of French League 2. After 13 days of this impact, “La Panterita” spoke on social media, after overcoming the induced coma that the doctors were subjected to due to the frenzy of the strike. The Catracho striker responded to the post of his team Panteras, which is experiencing a dream moment in the third division Honduras.

Albert Ellis leaves the hospital and is transferred to a private clinic: the latest news on his health condition

“The Black Panther is a symbol of energy and aggression. It helps us not to be afraid of the dark, but rather to see it as an ally from whom we can learn great powers and lessons, and it is also a symbol of courage and bravery. This alone fills us with pride and strength. “Let's go to Albert Ellis,” the team posted Panteras FC on their social networks. “Let's join the team,” Albert Ellis replied, adding two emojis. Likewise, he “liked” the photo shared by the Cats Club, in which they are seen celebrating their qualification to the third round of the Regional Major League. -Albert News- In the past 48 hours, good news reached Albert Ellis, who left the University Hospital of Bordeaux and his health condition is “gradually improving.” According to the Sud-Ouest website, Ellis was transferred to a private clinic still in Bordeaux and will undergo rehabilitation in the coming months.