After another disappointment, Nadal activates the countdown to the promised land

One month before Monte Carlo, the start of his beloved clay court tour that concludes with Roland Garros, Rafael Nadal erases the failure of Indian Wells and activates the countdown with one wish: to enjoy the tennis court again. At least once again.

After the brakes of having to abandon the Australian Open, Doha and Indian Wells tournaments, the 37-year-old Spaniard will arrive next April with only three official matches, in the same tournament, Brisbane, from which he withdrew due to a muscle injury. in the beginning of the year.

Since then, I want and I can't, which has put the tennis world in a state of anticipation and excitement because the legend could bid farewell at the peak of his career.

The Spaniard had set Roland Garros as a deadline to announce whether 2024 would be his last season or whether there was a possibility of continuing.

The final chapter of his ordeal was his resignation from playing in Indian Wells (California) this week after he presented a show for Netflix with his compatriot Carlos Alcaraz on Sunday in Las Vegas.

The 22-time Grand Slam winner said: “I cannot lie to myself or lie to thousands of fans. I do not feel ready to play at the highest level in such an important event.”

Nadal did not refer to the injury this time. Against Alcaraz, in a “show” from which it is difficult to draw conclusions, he showed a good level, perhaps a little rusty in his movements and in his serve, which can be attributed simply to caution and lack of kilometers on the court. .

“The first thing is to get out of Indian Wells safely,” he said before abandoning his modest intentions in the hard court tournament, which he has won three times (2007, 2009 and 2013) and in which he was scheduled to participate. His debut was against another injury-plagued veteran, Canadian Milos Raonic.

Former American No. 1 player Jim Courier, who is in Las Vegas, noticed something in the fight against Alcaraz: “He seemed a little upset in his movements. He did not move his back completely freely, especially when serving.”

The double winner on Parisian soil (1991 and 1992) added: “Everyone realizes that their big goal is to prepare for Roland Garros.”

Having devoted the year 2023 to resetting his body in preparation for his possible farewell to the ring in 2024, according to the road map he designed, Nadal hopes to replace disappointments with joys in the European Spring, the scene of his greatest achievements.

In a land that has always been more lenient with his punishing physique, Nadal has yet to set his calendar.

The clay court round begins in style in Monte Carlo (April 7-14), where Nadal won 11 times, and continues with Barcelona (15-21), the city where he collected 12 titles and whose main stadium bears his name, and continues with Madrid (April 24-5). May), five titles, and Roma (8 – 19 May), ten lines in his record.

Since then, even bigger words: Roland Garros (May 26 – June 9), the great tournament that was won 14 times and whose statue depicted at the entrance made it immortal.

And on top of the cake, the Paris Games (July 26 – August 11), again at Roland Garros, his potential return to an Olympic event after his golds in Beijing 2008 (singles) and Rio 2016 (doubles).

“He deserves to retire when and where he wants,” legend Andre Agassi said after spending time with Nadal and Alcaraz last week in Las Vegas. “I hope his body will allow him to make the decision when it's really clear to him.”

