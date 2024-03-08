Federico Redondo made his Inter Miami debut

From the start, Fedi took charge of Inter Miami's midfield, positioned close to Sergio Busquets, recovering some balls and distributing the play skillfully, as usual, despite some unforced errors, perhaps derived from the debut. However, the play that marked his first phase was A.J Very strong elbow given to Canadian Jacob Schavelborgdouble author, seeks possession after losing attack.

Fortunately for him, Mexican referee Marco Ortiz “forgave” him, just as Lucas McNaughton “forgave” him for the kick he gave to Messi, and contented himself with reprimanding him. The video assistant referee did not call him. At the end of the first half, Redondo was in a finishing position, but his forced header was no problem for goalkeeper Joe Willis.

In the second half, the Albiceleste midfielder remained present on the field, although there was not much activity in the recovery, as Inter Miami controlled the ball to equalize, which they achieved after the hour mark. Tight end Redondo was substituted in the 91st minute By Lawson Sunderland Close First Certified Show Dressed in Pink.

“I think it was a difficult match, they have a great team, but at least the draw is fair.”The 21-year-old footballer said as he stood in the middle of the field.

He concluded: “The series is open. We know that an away goal also works, so we will try to play a great match at home. We will go out the same way we go out today, looking for a match to decide.” Three points.”

The Florida side made their MLS debut with a 2-0 win over Real Salt Lake, then salvaged a painful draw against LA Galaxy. On his return to his country, he defeated Orlando City in the Derby del Sol (5-0), in a match that witnessed a wonderful performance from Messi and Suarez. This Thursday, they tied 2-2 with Nashville in the first leg of the round of 16 of the CONCACAF Champions Cup, a competition that awards a berth to the Club World Cup. The return match will be held next Wednesday (9:15 p.m. Argentine time) in Miami.

The Tennessee team, which Inter Miami beat on penalties in the League Cup final, began its campaign in the continental competition in the first round, defeating Dominican Republic's Moca 7-0 on aggregate (0). -3 and 4-0). At the local level, they collect draws vs. New York Red Bulls (0-0) and Colorado Rapids (1-1).

Redondo's last competitive match was on February 8, the day he scored an agonizing goal for the Argentine U-23 team to draw with Paraguay 3-3. On the penultimate date of the Olympics. Unfortunately, in that match, he received three yellow cards in the tournament, missing the victory over Brazil that granted Javier Mascherano's team qualification for the Olympics.

At club level, Redondo, who played the first six matches in Venezuela's preliminary tournament, has not appeared since the 1-1 draw between Argentinos Juniors and Paracas Central on November 28 last year. The Madrid-born El Becho, who also featured in the 2023 U-20 World Cup, made 56 appearances and scored two goals.