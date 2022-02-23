“Suffering, playing in a team of mercenaries”

2022-02-23

The French press referred to certain positions of Leo Messi at Paris Saint-Germain. For the local media, the striker is still not adjusting to and struggling with his new life in Paris. And as if that weren’t enough, there are images feeding into this version.

The “Pombazo” that Barcelona wanted to close and Messi frustrated him

The Paris Saint-Germain First hit in the knockout stages of the Champions League against Real Madrid And the repercussions of his goal celebration Mbappein the last few minutes they keep popping up because every time new images pop up.

While the French team leads the embrace of the late goal, a Messi Far in celebration, looking nowhere and we can even say uneasy. Something we never saw him do as a Barcelona player.

In France they confirmed that the player is still struggling to adapt to Paris Saint-Germain These images fill his future at the club with uncertainty.