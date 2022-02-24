Atletico 1-1 Manchester summary. Herrera’s brilliance and CR7 ‘never even arrived’

Midtime Opening

Wanda Metropolitan Stadium, Madrid / 23.02.2022 16:02:20

For the second match in a row Atletico MadridAnd the Hector Herrera came out as title and gone Manchester United match summary On the Champions Leaguewhich ended in the round of 16 with Ida 1-1 . draw In overseeing Colchonera’s defense that the Red Devils did not miss, to whom Cristiano Ronaldo “did not arrive” at Wanda Metropolitano.

The Mexican was very involvedhe was responsible for taking corner kicks and also had many ball recoveries in midfield, trying to start dangerous games, many of which ended with warnings on David de Gea’s goal.

Atleti advances on the scoreboard thanks to a A great goal from Joao Félix in the 7th minute only. The Portuguese threw himself into the area with popcorn to exterminate De Gea, who froze before the Lusitanian shot.

a team Cholo Simeone closed its ranksPut a lock on the defense Neither Cristiano Ronaldo He was able to open it. The Portuguese was not what he was before on the field as he shone on several occasions with Real Madrid.

The mission of rojiblancos has been completed, and it was United looked desperate Not to find the formula to be able to damage Oblak’s target, but when victory was practical in Colchoneros’ bag, A defensive error left a huge gap that Elanga puts to good usewho, within the area alone, only had to cross Oblak.

The draw was a fair prize for the English who tried by all means to give the fans a good football match, but the people from Madrid had a chance near the end they ended up missing out. Griezmann when he blew the crossbar.

Luckily Atletico MadridThe goal scored by United does not mean a danger, and that is with the amendment of the rule by UEFA, A guest goal does not count And in the event of a tie at Old Trafford, The game will be decided in overtime.