The Three Wise Men have arrived in Chivas! The reinforcement appears registered and will be able to play in its debut against Monterrey in the 2023 Clausura

For Chivas de Guadalajara, there is good news ahead of their first-round match against Monterrey. In the debut of the 2023 Final Tournament, where the three reinforcements will be able to participate if the Strategist so desires Veljko Paunović from the start or as a substitute, as they appear registered on the official website of Liga MX.

Until the night of Thursday, January 5th on the official website of Mexican football, the items that returned to the Holy Squadron In this new campaign, they were not part of the squad, which is why it is remarkable that just a day before they were due to appear in the competition, they had With the record of each of them as well as the number they will hold to strive to contribute their best qualities to the objectives of the Foundation.

Victor Guzman, Daniel Rios and Ronaldo Cisneros are all set to be considered as options at Chivas, Although everything indicates that only Pocho will start, it works against him because he has barely had a few days’ training, like Ríos, even though This position seems to be one of the most sought after in this team that also doesn’t have Alexis Vega at his best.

On the other hand, the case Ronaldo Cisneros is very special, as he could not play in the Tour of Spain due to stomach problems and in the Sky Cup. That wasn’t taken into account either because they couldn’t score him in the friendly, so the striker, who was shaping up to be the starter before he left Injury to both Angel Zaldivar and Jose Juan Macías, they also have a scenario against them, and it is precisely with Daniel Rios and Santiago Urminio. With whom he will fight for a place in 11 stars.

Chivas vs. Monterrey: when, when and how to watch live?

This will be Saturday, January 7, 2023, starting at 9:10 PM CST, That Guadalajara will appear at Clasuara 2023. Because the commitment will be played at the BBVA Stadium in Monterrey, the commitment is between Monterrey and the rojiblancos It will be exclusive to Fox Sports Premium Signal. Remember that you can follow all the details on Rebaño Pasión.

