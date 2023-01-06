January 6, 2023

East Africa News Post

Complete News World

A storm looms in Paris Saint-Germain with Messi’s renewal

Cassandra Curtis January 6, 2023 3 min read

No.Or quietly go down the water Paris Saint-Germain. What should be all the merits of the French club, turned into a storm. friction between its two stars most popular , Leo Messi (world champion with Argentina in Qatar) f Kylian Mbappe (Final with France) you have He left an open wound among the PSG players. A wound that could increase with Messi’s renewal and his requests for the president Nasser Al-Khulaifi.

One of the most controversial gestures was after Messi’s return from his vacation. when wanted by his companions Honor him for winning in QatarAnd the Mbappe left a few days off, which is licensed by the club for the United States, where it can be seen, for example, in an NBA match. Until the DT for both of them in France, Galtier had to step in: “Leo hasn’t behaved badly and in the four months I’ve been here, I think The relationship between him and Killian is good. Killian’s attitude was good, he was disappointed by the defeat but went on to congratulate Leo with much class. I think this is good for the sport and the team.”

The corridor leading to Leo Messi upon his return to training with Paris Saint-Germain

But the images on the field at the World Cup final are clear. Both forgot the colors of the French club and They made a beckoning that didn’t go unnoticed. The moment quickly went viral and everyone commented on it.

Will Messi and Mbappe be able to continue living together?

The third star of Argentina was a hit on Rosario’s table. revamp it with Paris Saint-Germain It is being implemented and may raise some demands for its implementation. The first will undoubtedly become Sports project leaderwhich will leave Kylian Mbapp in the background, which we must remember as an aside His signature for Real Madrid, specifically to fill this place in the team led by Galtier. In addition, Messi can ask Continuity of his friend Neymar in the clubsomething that has been questioned in recent days, ever since The French club must also make an adjustment in its salary block. In addition, Messi has already seen how last summer he got rid of a couple of fans, like his teammates Angel Di Maria s Leo Paredes.

All this may again cause a storm within the club that will have a hard time leaving all parties happy. However Messi continues to be a clear target in Major League SoccerAgo Miami Inter He confirmed before the start of the tournament in Qatar that the talks with the Argentine were very advanced and that Mbappe, for his part, continues to show him. He is even willing to lower his symbol for a change of scenery If nothing changes within PSG.

For now, with Mbapp getting a few days off, Neither Neymar nor Messi will be present in the French Cup match that Paris Saint-Germain will play against Châteauroux of the third degree..

See also  Municipal vs Olympia: day, date and time of the match by CONCACAF

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

More Stories

4 min read

Destruction Hamlin wake-up question that surprised doctors: NFL player ‘shows improvement’ after collapse

January 6, 2023 Cassandra Curtis
2 min read

First day! Chivas Victims visit Monterrey to make their Clausura 2023 debut

January 6, 2023 Cassandra Curtis
2 min read

to caution! Paunovic and Hierro give stern warning to Chivas players at Clausura 2023

January 5, 2023 Cassandra Curtis

You may have missed

3 min read

What is the current cost of tourist visa for USA 2023 and these are the requirements. How do you get nominated?

January 6, 2023 Winston Hale
2 min read

Medical sciences students positive results in 2022 (+ audio)

January 6, 2023 Zera Pearson
3 min read

A storm looms in Paris Saint-Germain with Messi’s renewal

January 6, 2023 Cassandra Curtis
4 min read

The archaeologist who helped decipher the meaning of the cave paintings 20,000 years ago

January 6, 2023 Phyllis Ward