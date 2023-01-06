Destruction Hamlin wake-up question that surprised doctors: NFL player ‘shows improvement’ after collapse

Hamelin’s devastation has woken up After suffering a cardiac arrest during the Buffalo Bills game on Sunday, W.J In the process of improvementteammate Kair Elam wrote on his social media accounts on Thursday. “Our boy is better, awake and showing more signs of improvement. Thank God. Please continue to lift your prayers. All the love.”was the defensive message.

Vitelson has attacked football over the Damar Hamlin incident The NFL confirmed that the player suffered a heart attack on the field, but received immediate medical attention. So far he is reported to be in critical condition.

The Buffalo Bills, albeit with reservations, reinforced the good news regarding Hamlin’s health in a statement also released Thursday. According to doctors who treat Dhamr Hamlin at the University of Cincinnati Medical Center, Demar Show significant improvement in the last 24 hours. Although still seriously ill, he showed it He appears to be neurologically healthy.”was the report shared by the team.

At the same time, Adam Shifterserial journalist ESPNexposed What was the first thing Hamlin asked? when I wake up. Although Damar could not speak, he wrote on a piece of paper about it who won the match between the Buffalo Bills and the Bengals, completely unaware that because of the blow he’d been in and the intimidation he’d created, he’d been suspended. “Yeah, I won. I won the game of life.” That’s what the doctors told him, according to Schefter.

ESPN journalist Adam Schefter has told what was the first thing Damar Hamlin asked him when he woke up after he collapsed (Twitter)

Defensive safety Damar Hamlin, 24, He suffered a cardiac arrest during a game with the BengalsCorresponding to the last week of the 2022 season, which was suspended due to the incident. In the action leading up to the cardiac arrest, the defender spectacularly collided with a Bengals player. Although Hamelin got up, he immediately disappeared.

NFL Concussion: Damar Hamlin suffered a collapse and had to be revived on the field of play See also America's options to replace Santiago Solari in the next match After a tackle on Cincinnati Bengals receiver Tee Higgins, the Buffalo Bills safety collapsed onto his back and had to receive CPR. They took him in an ambulance and his condition is critical.

Paramedics from Paul Brown Stadium, home of the Bengals, entered the field and gave him CPR and once he was stable, he was taken to the hospital. The report, posted by the Buffalo Bills on their Twitter account, highlights Damar’s improvement. His lungs are continuing to heal and he is making steady progress. We are grateful for the love and support we have received.”

Damar Hamlin’s crash moment that caused the crash

On their part, they also revealed that the President of the United States, Joe Biden spoke “at length” with Damar Hamlin’s parents. The President stressed the risks to American football and the appropriateness of all the preventive measures that are being implemented to take care of the safety of the players. “I think working hard on helmets and concussion protocols makes a lot of sense. It’s serious, we just have to acknowledge it,” Biden said.

NFL player Damar Hamlin remains in critical condition after collapsing mid-game: He’s in an induced coma and on a ventilator The 24-year-old remains in the hospital after suffering cardiac arrest after colliding with an opponent during a duel between the Bills and Bengals of the NFL.

The Buffalo Bills reported that Damar Hamlin has improved, although she remains in the intensive care unit at University of Cincinnati Hospital. “Damar remains in the intensive care unit in a critical condition, although there are signs of improvement Observed yesterday and overnight on Wednesday. “He is expected to remain in the intensive care unit while doctors continue to monitor and treat him,” the team’s board of directors said in a statement.

This is how the ambulance entered the field of play to take Damar Hamelin to the hospital

Last Tuesday, Damar’s family issued a statement asking the NFL community to continue to pray for the player’s recovery. On behalf of our family we would like to express our sincere gratitude for the love and support that Demar has shown during this difficult time. Please keep Damar in your prayers. We will post updates as soon as we have them,” was the message shared by Hamlin’s family.

Demar Hamlin, who played for the Pittsburgh Panthers in college football, came to the NFL as selected by the Buffalo Bills in the sixth round of the 2021 draft. This season the defensive tackle played in 15 games in which he totaled 91 tackles, 63 solo and a 1.5 yardage. bag.

With information from EFE.