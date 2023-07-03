July 3, 2023

East Africa News Post

Complete News World

The Guardians sweat, but beat the Cubs in extras

Cassandra Curtis July 3, 2023 1 min read

CHICAGO — Josh Naylor hits a two-out single in the 10th inning, and the Cleveland Guardians regrouped and beat the Chicago Cubs 8-6 Sunday after All-Star closer Emmanuel Klass blew a four-run lead in the ninth inning.

Aaron Ceval hit the ball with three strikes in six innings after the game was delayed for nearly two hours due to rain. Venezuela’s Andres Jimenez finished third and scored the go-ahead finish in tenth.

Giménez led off the inning as an automatic runner at second and lead off Amed Rosario’s single. Jose Ramirez left runners on second and third before Naylor singled the middle off Adbert Zulay (1-4) to put Cleveland back 8-6.

Sam Hintges (1-0) retired all three batters in the bottom half, for the Cubs’ sixth loss in seven games.

For the Guardian, Venezuela’s Andres Jimenez is 4-2, with three runs scored, two runs scored. Dominican Jose Ramirez 5-0, Amed Rosario 5-2 Two runs scored and two RBIs.

For the Cubs, Dominican Christopher Morrell is 5-3, with one hit and three RBIs. Brazilian Yan Gomez scored 4-1, one goal.

See also  Futsal World Cup: Guatemala-El Salvador

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

More Stories

5 min read

Pete Alonso will be seeking his third title at the Seattle Running Festival

July 3, 2023 Cassandra Curtis
2 min read

Filling in Charlotte? Honduras fans continue to buy their ticket to watch the Honduras v Haiti Gold Cup quarter-final match

July 3, 2023 Cassandra Curtis
1 min read

Randy Arozarena announced that he will be performing at the Home Run Festival

July 2, 2023 Cassandra Curtis

You may have missed

4 min read

The most exciting discovery is the unexpected one.” | Listín Diario

July 3, 2023 Roger Rehbein
4 min read

What is known about the immigration relief plan proposed by the United States to Mexico

July 3, 2023 Phyllis Ward
2 min read

The US government promises to respond to all requests for humanitarian parole

July 3, 2023 Winston Hale
2 min read

In the refrigerator or not? Ketchup explains how popular condiments should be preserved

July 3, 2023 Zera Pearson