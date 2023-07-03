The Guardians sweat, but beat the Cubs in extras

CHICAGO — Josh Naylor hits a two-out single in the 10th inning, and the Cleveland Guardians regrouped and beat the Chicago Cubs 8-6 Sunday after All-Star closer Emmanuel Klass blew a four-run lead in the ninth inning.
Aaron Ceval hit the ball with three strikes in six innings after the game was delayed for nearly two hours due to rain. Venezuela’s Andres Jimenez finished third and scored the go-ahead finish in tenth.
Giménez led off the inning as an automatic runner at second and lead off Amed Rosario’s single. Jose Ramirez left runners on second and third before Naylor singled the middle off Adbert Zulay (1-4) to put Cleveland back 8-6.
Sam Hintges (1-0) retired all three batters in the bottom half, for the Cubs’ sixth loss in seven games.
For the Guardian, Venezuela’s Andres Jimenez is 4-2, with three runs scored, two runs scored. Dominican Jose Ramirez 5-0, Amed Rosario 5-2 Two runs scored and two RBIs.
For the Cubs, Dominican Christopher Morrell is 5-3, with one hit and three RBIs. Brazilian Yan Gomez scored 4-1, one goal.
