ARLINGTON – Chas McCormick hit a triple with the bases loaded in the eighth inning and the Houston Astros held on for a 5-3 victory over the Texas Rangers on Sunday.
McCormick’s hit came on the opposite pitch, with Adulis Garcia running to right cornerback, in the inning after Cuban Aroldis Chapman debuted the Texans with two hits and a scoreless inning.
Josh Spurz replaced Cuban’s strong lefty and allowed Cuban Jose Abreu’s third hit of the day, a single, before Mauricio Dupont and Corey Gulcs walked him.
It was the first time in 26 starts this season for the Sborz (4-3) that he gave up multiple walks and McCormick drove the next pitch over the fence in right field corner near the offending pole.
After Nathaniel Lowe followed Corey Seager’s leadoff double with a home run to pull Texas inside one, Jose Altuve drove off in the ninth with his second homer of the series.
For the Astros, Venezuela’s Jose Altuve is 5-2, one scoring and one hauling. Cuban Jose Abreu 5-3, scored one. Honduras Mauricio Dupont 3-2, one hit and one RBI. Puerto Rico Martin Maldonado 4-0.
For the Cuban Rangers Adulis Garcia 3-0. Dominican Leodi Taveras 4-2 and Ezequiel Duran 4-0.
