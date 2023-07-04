July 4, 2023

East Africa News Post

Complete News World

Lyon 1-2 Guadalajara (July 3, 2023) Match analysis

Cassandra Curtis July 4, 2023 2 min read

With the result of the rookie Yael Padilla, the herd got the victory at home to the Emerald team, in a commitment that ended the activity of the first day of the Apertura 2023.

Lion — Yael Padilla He made his debut with a goal at the age of 17 and provided the victory to Chivas. The young Rojiblancos youth team player debuted in the first division with the goal to give them a 2-1 victory over Lion.

padilla He is the boy who has caught the eye since pre-season, Veliko Paunovic He decided to merge the minor and make him more than one raise an eyebrow. against Lion Flag because it caught the attention of the technician Chivas From the first match.

The 17-year-old scored within seven minutes of entering the field. padilla She entered in place of Isaac Brizuela. in the 81st minute, Pocho Guzman He gave a filtered pass and the team player won Rodolfo Cotta.

Chivas beat Lyon on the first day.

before dazzle padillaAnd Chivas Advancement on the scoreboard between controversy. Antonio Briseno Scored 1-0 with an assist Ricardo MarinWho could have helped with his hand to empower the defender.

Lion The action claimed, but the VAR did not notice any offense and scored the first goal of the match well.

The green bellies went on the offensive, following a goal Chivas. They equalized in the 25th minute with a goal from Jose Alvarado. The Emeralds finished the first half with a goal Miguel Jimenezthough without pay exceeds parity to one.

A key change in the game was entry Yael Padilla. Mexico’s national team, in the minor divisions, took the first opportunity to celebrate a goal in their first division debut.

See also  Summary of the match Toluca vs Puebla (1-1). Objectives

Lion He wanted to fight back, like in the first half, but didn’t have the sense to make it 2-2. Chivas Apertura 2023 starts with a win thanks to a rookie goal Yael Padilla.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

More Stories

1 min read

McCormick’s switch hit near the end put the Astros up for a . notice

July 4, 2023 Cassandra Curtis
1 min read

The Guardians sweat, but beat the Cubs in extras

July 3, 2023 Cassandra Curtis
5 min read

Pete Alonso will be seeking his third title at the Seattle Running Festival

July 3, 2023 Cassandra Curtis

You may have missed

2 min read

Lyon 1-2 Guadalajara (July 3, 2023) Match analysis

July 4, 2023 Cassandra Curtis
2 min read

The 2023 AirPods will have a USB-C port and will measure hearing problems

July 4, 2023 Roger Rehbein
2 min read

Cuba will export nearly 100 tons of pink shrimp in 2023

July 4, 2023 Phyllis Ward
1 min read

Object Arrives on Island from US and Disappears – NOTICEL – The Truth – Noticias de Puerto Rico – NOTICEL

July 4, 2023 Winston Hale