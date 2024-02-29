(CNN in Spanish) — In mid-2024, football fans are waiting for an important international event: the men's Copa America, which will be held in the United States. Tickets go on sale Wednesday, February 28. How is the purchasing process done?

In total, 16 countries, divided into four groups, will compete from June 20 to July 14.”The oldest national team championship in the world“.

Of these 16 top teams, 10 are from the Confederation of South American Football (CONMEBOL) and six – invited – from the Confederation of North American, Central American and Caribbean Association Football (CONCACAF).

When and where can you buy Copa America 2024 tickets?

South American Confederation advertisement Tickets for this year's Copa America matches will be available starting Wednesday, February 28.

Fans will be able to purchase tickets for 31 matches, covering the entire group stage, quarter-finals and semi-finals.

Tickets for the final, which will be held at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens, Florida, will go on sale.Later“.

Ticket sales will begin on February 28 at 10 a.m. (local time for each stadium) and will be available on the website copaamerica.com.

Copa America 2024 stadiums and sales schedules in other countries

The 2024 Copa America will be held in 14 stadiums spread across 10 cities in the United States.

Below, we leave you all the stadiums and ticket sales hours in other countries according to the local time of all stadiums.

Allegiant Stadium, Las Vegas, Nevada (two group stage matches, one quarterfinal match)

Tickets go on sale in Las Vegas: February 28, 10am

Mexico City, Mexico: 12 noon.

Bogotá, Colombia: 1 p.m.

Buenos Aires, Argentina: 3 pm.

Madrid, Spain: 7 p.m

AT&T Stadium, Arlington, Texas (two group stage matches, one quarterfinal match)

Tickets go on sale in Las Vegas: February 28, 10am

Mexico City, Mexico: 10 a.m.

Bogotá, Colombia: 11 a.m.

Buenos Aires, Argentina: 1 p.m.

Madrid, Spain: 5 p.m

Bank of America Stadium, Charlotte, North Carolina (semifinal match, third place)

Ticket sales start in Charlotte: February 28, 10 a.m.

Mexico City, Mexico: 9 a.m.

Bogota, Colombia: 10 am

Buenos Aires, Argentina: 12 noon.

Madrid, Spain: 4 p.m

Children's Mercy Park, Kansas City, Kansas (single group match)

Kansas City ticket sales start: February 28, 10 a.m.

Mexico City, Mexico: 10 a.m.

Bogotá, Colombia: 11 a.m.

Buenos Aires, Argentina: 1 p.m.

Madrid, Spain: 5 p.m

Exploria Stadium, Orlando, Florida (2 group stage matches)

Tickets go on sale in Orlando: February 28, 10am.

Mexico City, Mexico: 9 a.m.

Bogota, Colombia: 10 am

Buenos Aires, Argentina: 12 noon.

Madrid, Spain: 4 p.m

Jeha Stadium at Arrowhead Stadium, Kansas City, Missouri (group stage match)

Kansas City ticket sales start: February 28, 10 a.m.

Mexico City, Mexico: 10 a.m.

Bogotá, Colombia: 11 a.m.

Buenos Aires, Argentina: 1 p.m.

Madrid, Spain: 5 p.m

Hard Rock Stadium, Miami Gardens, Florida (group matches, final)

Miami Gardens ticket sales start: February 28, 10 a.m.

Mexico City, Mexico: 9 a.m.

Bogota, Colombia: 10 am

Buenos Aires, Argentina: 12 noon.

Madrid, Spain: 4 p.m

Levi's Stadium, Santa Clara, California (two group stage matches)

Ticket sales start in Santa Clara: February 28, 10 a.m

Mexico City, Mexico: 12 noon.

Bogotá, Colombia: 1 p.m.

Buenos Aires, Argentina: 3 pm.

Madrid, Spain: 7 p.m

Mercedes-Benz Stadium, Atlanta, Georgia (two group stage matches, one of which is the opening match)

Ticket sales start in Atlanta: February 28, 10am.

Mexico City, Mexico: 9 a.m.

Bogota, Colombia: 10 am

Buenos Aires, Argentina: 12 noon.

Madrid, Spain: 4 p.m

MetLife Stadium, East Rutherford, New Jersey (two group matches, one semifinal)

East Rutherford ticket sales start: February 28, 10 a.m.

Mexico City, Mexico: 9 a.m.

Bogotá, Colombia: 10 am

Buenos Aires, Argentina: 12 noon.

Madrid, Spain: 4 p.m

NRG Stadium, Houston, Texas (two group stage matches, one quarterfinal match)

Ticket sales start in Houston: February 28, 10 a.m.

Mexico City, Mexico: 10 a.m.

Bogotá, Colombia: 11 a.m.

Buenos Aires, Argentina: 1 p.m.

Madrid, Spain: 5 p.m

Q2 Stadium, Austin, Texas (2 group stage matches)

Austin ticket sales begin: February 28, 10 a.m.

Mexico City, Mexico: 10 a.m.

Bogotá, Colombia: 11 a.m.

Buenos Aires, Argentina: 1 p.m.

Madrid, Spain: 5 p.m

Sophie's Stadium, Inglewood, California (group matches)

Ticket sales start at Inglewood: February 28, 10am.

Mexico City, Mexico: 12 noon.

Bogotá, Colombia: 1 p.m.

Buenos Aires, Argentina: 3 pm.

Madrid, Spain: 7 p.m

State Farm Stadium, Glendale, Arizona (two group matches, one quarterfinal match)