Vladimir Guerrero Jr. homered twice and reached 103 mph

Vladimir Guerrero Jr He played a good game again Spring training.

This afternoon, Wednesday 28 February Toronto Blue Jays Defeated Tampa Bay Rays With the sign of three by two. The match was held in TD Ballpark It was attended by 6,294 people. Now the Canadiens have a 2-3 record. at the same time rays They are at 2-2.

Vladimir Guerrero Jr was one of the headlines that the director said John Schneider Put in the lineup. He did it as a second baseman and first baseman on defense.

Vladimir Guerrero Jr. reached base twice for the Toronto Blue Jays against the Tampa Bay Rays

On his first visit to the square he encountered Ryan Peabut. The law recently came to Tampa As a piece of exchange Tyler Glasnow. After counting two balls without strikes, he hit a sliding ball to the right side and hit a powerful shot into center field. The call came out slightly to the left of second base. The torpedo Yu Chang He was unable to catch the ball and the ball continued into the middle of the field. Single with an exit speed of 103.8 mph.

Then he came out of the Savior. Chris Devinsky. Finally, he scored the fifth goal against the Mexican Manuel Rodriguez.

the total, Vladimir Guerrero Jr He was 2-for-3 with a hit and a walk. He raised his offensive line by a factor Spring training At .500/.600/.500 (AVG/OBP/SLG). He collected two hits, both singles, in four chances with a walk.

This is the seventh Spring training to Vlady with Toronto Blue Jays. He has 56 hits in his entire career, including two in 2024. As extra base hits, he has 11 doubles, the same number of home runs and a triple.

