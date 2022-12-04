Tite’s hilarious response when asked if Neymar will play against South Korea in the World Cup Round of 16

Titi’s funny answer

Neymar He returned to training on Saturday and challenged himself with exercises with the ball and shooting on goal, with the aim of reaching the Brazil match against Brazil. South Korea In the round of 16 of the World Cup. Finally, the 10 from the Brazilian national team His coach confirmed it To play the game, and at the previous press conference, Tite starred in it An interesting episode that Thiago Silva was also a part of to advertise it.

This is the schedule for the quarter-finals of the World Cup Qatar 2022 The 16 teams decide their fate in direct elimination matches

“Neymar is playing?”a journalist asked. There was silence in the room and a hum began. He replied: “The question about Thiago.” It was at that moment, when the Chelsea defender approached the microphone to respond, that Tite stepped forward: “yes”. His quick response sparked laughter from those present, and the Brazilian captain added: “The response has already been made.”

The good news came to the five-time champion on the same day as the left-back Alex says and attacker Gabriel Jesus they were neglected From the tournament due to injuries sustained in the 1-0 loss to Cameroon on Friday.

Neymar will play with Brazil again (Reuters)

Football player for Paris Saint-Germain He did not attend the team’s training complex in Qatar Since he suffered ligament damage in his right ankle on his debut against Serbia.

Neymar returned to training with Brazil, but his condition still raises concerns: Will he reach the round of 16 of the World Cup? See also America de Cali: Analysis of the Juan Carlos Osorio project: the ups and downs, errors and shortcomings | Colombian football | Betplay League The striker trained in the gym, but was still unable to work alongside his teammates after spraining his right ankle on his debut.

Finally with the task of restoring sensations to play the role of 16, the striker Participate in light training Along with the players who didn’t start against Cameroon. And in the pictures distributed by the Brazilian Football Confederation, Neymar performed individual exercises and kicked the ball with both feet, and showed no signs of injury.

Brazil doctors They did not immediately release a status update. Neymar or confirmed whether he will be able to work against South Korea.

Morocco defeated Canada and qualified for the round of 16 at the top of Group F The Moroccan team defeated the Canadian team, with two goals from Hakim Ziyech and Youssef Al-Nusairi, to claim first place in Group Six. Croatia faced Belgium and finished second

It is worth noting that Neymar looked good when accompanying his colleagues at Lusail Stadium in the last group stage match. He walked and played with the ball without problemsThey were seen running down the field to the locker room after the game.

Seeking his first trophy with Brazil, Ney was ruled out of the 2014 World Cup after suffering a back injury in the quarter-final against Colombia. He also did not play in the 2019 Copa America due to another right ankle injury.

Brazil reached the round of 16 despite losing to Colombia (Reuters)

Alex says s Gabriel JesusFor their part, they were injured in the match in which the substitutes fell Cameroon. The five-time world champion pre-qualified.

Alex says He made his debut in Brazil’s second match against Switzerland, after starting player Alex Sandro was injured. Gabriel Jesus came off the bench After the first two games.

It is not clear if both will remain with the team in Qatar despite the fact that this is the case They won’t be able to play.

the right side DaniloHe, who missed Brazil’s first two matches with an ankle injury, also trained with the rest of the group on Saturday. it is expected that He will be able to play against South Korea. It was also not made clear whether Alex Sandro He would be able to play, otherwise coach Tite would have to improvise on the left side.

Brazil was invited in the quarter-finals in Russia subject to Belgium. The Selection He is looking to win his first world championship in two decades.

Read on