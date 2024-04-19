Italy has secured 5 places in the next Champions League

Italy It was mathematically confirmed this Thursday that Fifth team From the Italian League to play next season Football Champions LeagueThis increases the share of Italian clubs in Europe next season.

Although fifth place was awarded by UEFA due to Expanding the tournament for next season It was almost a guaranteed win for the Italians for weeks, and it wasn't even that Atalanta and Fiorentina They had confirmed their place in the semi-finals on Thursday, against Liverpool and Viktoria Plzen, respectively, when confirmation came.

Thanks to the total points secured by the confrontation between the Italians, the match between Roma and Milan ended with a result in favor of the Romans (3-1 on aggregate), and to the results of “Dia” (3-1 on aggregate) and ‘Fiore’ (2-0 on aggregate), Italy reached the 19,384 points in the coefficient, which is unattainable for the third-placed Englishman.

Second and first place remain in dispute now, and are irrelevant when it comes to getting fifth place.

The Premier League teams fall in the quarter-finals of the Champions League Arsenal Against Bayern Munich and Manchester City vs Real MadridAlthough it brought the Germans closer to the first place held by Italy, which qualified for the final of the three continental competitions last season, it cut off a large part of the English hopes, in which Liverpool almost failed, specifically against an Italian like Atalanta. .

Next season, in the “Champions” there will be 5 Italians, which opens the possibility that Italy, even, You can have up to 10 teams in Europe With a squad to be decided at the end of the season, and with the Serie A table already fixed, the Italian Cup champion and the winners of the Europa League and approved Conference League have been decided.

​

​