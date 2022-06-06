The Honduran national team will arrive in San Pedro Sula in the afternoon and the match will be against Curaçao.

2022-06-06

Bicolor sounded the alarm that he could not leave the island of Curaçao after playing that country’s team in the League of Nations last Friday, and continued until Sunday night to fly to Miami to continue their journey to Honduran soil. “The Honduran team will travel by charter flight to the national territory on Monday, June 6, at 1:00 p.m. (Florida),” the authorities of Vinavoth confirmed.

The National Independent Federation (Fenafuth) confirmed on Monday morning that the Honduran national team will leave Miami, United States, at 1:00 pm for San Pedro Sula, where it will arrive just hours before the match against Curaçao by the League. Nations.

They also clarified that “the match against Curaçao will retain its end date as indicated in the League of Nations calendar.”

Although they did not specify the arrival time of the national representatives, it is estimated that they will arrive on Catracho land between 1:00 and 2:00 in the afternoon.

They turned on the alarms

Considering the problem, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs contacted the Honduran Football Association (Vinavoth) and, by order of President Xiomara Castro, made available the presidential plane, which was ready to fly to Curaçao.

Fenafuth maintained communication with Concacaf, the organizer of the League of Nations tournament, and they decided not to opt for government assistance, in addition to the fact that Air Force One did not have the capacity – in number – to fly in its entirety. A delegation from the national team.