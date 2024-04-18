April 18, 2024

Jose Altuve still lights out against Atlanta

April 18, 2024

Despite the start of the season Houston Astros It is the worst in recent years, and we must highlight, among all the negativity, the tremendous performance of the Venezuelan Jose Altuvewhich was overwhelmed by the attack from opening day.

Over the last seven games, his bat has been particularly hot, totaling 14 hits in 30 career at-bats, including a pair of doubles and the same number of home runs. Additionally, he added four RBIs and scored five runs.

Despite this great offense, Houston lost to him three times in a row Atlanta Braves And in the last of those matches, played this afternoon, Wednesday 17 April, they were very close to winning and among those who contributed the most once again. Jose Altuve. The Astros ended up losing in extra innings 5×4.

to rise It has been released into circulation three times, two of them via singles and it was an emotional boost Houston Astros He scored a few runs in the bottom of the fifth inning, with a strong line drive to center field.

The Venezuelan negotiated a walk in his debut and then racked up back-to-back strikeouts (the fifth and sixth). After fielding the second of them, he stole his second base of the season, both in the last seven games.

in general, Jose Altuve He went 2-for-4 with a walk, a stolen base and one run scored, No. 15 of the year. He left his frequencies at .388/.462/.675/1.137 (AVE/OBP/SLG/OPS).

Jose Altuve is gunning for the Player of the Month title

Looking at the offensive leaders for the season, Nadel Siderales is third with the most goals on the season. American League. Additionally, he is the leader in hits with 31 (MLB's assistant leader) and in doubles with eight. He is fifth in home runs with five and ninth in walks with 10.

Likewise, he orders hitters in each Big leagues (.388). Likewise, he ranks fourth in OPB, third in slugging and second in OPS Mookie Betts (Dr). With these numbers, he is undoubtedly one of the strongest MVP candidates in the first month of the season.

