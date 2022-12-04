Get rid of it back! Marco Fabian has hinted that he will not be a reinforcement for Chivas at the 2023 Clausura

The midfielder confirmed that he was focused on fulfilling the remainder of his contract with Mazatlan and spoke of Rebaño’s interest in signing him.

The Chivas fans need news about the assembly of the Rojiblanco team In view of his participation in Clausura 2023, it was one of the rumors that has gained strength in recent weeks moreThe possibility of Marco Fabian wearing the Guadalajara shirt again, But the midfielder hinted that would not be the case.

A few weeks ago, the possibility of the former Eintracht Frankfurt player returning to the fold after the footballer Meets with Guadalajara’s sports director, Fernando Hierroin Madrid in a nice talk where sHe was going to offer to support the Pearl of the West squadron.

Yet the same Fabian de la Mora has hinted that he will stay in Mazatlan For trying to make history on the purple team, plus Thank you for being among the candidates to strengthen Chivas.

MEDIA JAM

“I am happy, very happy, I work one hundred percent, I still have a contract and what I want most is to make my mark on this teamI know it’s not a first-class team for many years, but I want to have one of my best championships (…) This topic is in rumors, in Audible talk, but the truth does not rob me of my sleepI don’t hide my past either, everyone knows me that I left Chivas, that I’ve lived there all my life and I’m grateful that they still consider me,” according to statements from Northwest.

What’s next for Chivas in the pre-season?

Guadalajara continues to prepare for Clausura 2023 debut against Rayados on January 7for which they would tour Spain and later return to the Pearl West to Start preparing for your participation in the Heaven’s Cupas they will make their debut on December 16 against Mazatlan.

Did you like our note? Did you have the courage? Raise your voice and express yourself! Now, Rebaño Pasión allows you to interact with our content. Through Viafora you can tell us what you want through Google, Facebook or your email. A complete, curated experience tailored to your interests. Try it!