Why did Hector Vargas not agree to continue with Real Spain, but who was involved in his sudden departure?

2022-12-03

R is locatedreal Sports Club Spain. El Sports Club Spain Locals and outsiders were stunned after they suddenly announced on Friday afternoon that the Argentine coach had parted ways Hector Vargas. the situation, which was unexpected in the least for the masses, as the helmsman in South America was seen to have the full support of the Professor’s Council; However, by mutual agreement, according to the document, the agreement between the parties was terminated. Hours after receiving information about the farewell to “Leon de Formosa”, ten He knew why the Argentine strategist did not continue to sit on the bench of the machine. In the institution there have been, more in recent months, some internal problems, but this was not the factor that caused the departure of the Argentine coach. What’s more, the professorial leadership of L Hector Vargas Continuing into the remaining six months of the contract where they remained confident of their ability.

However, in directing, the professor asked the helmsman for his son’s departure Eric and physical trainer Louis Ayala. The coach’s descendant had been accompanying his father during the campaign, but Sampdrano’s club directors wanted him to leave because his influence within the team was not necessary. In case if Louis AyalaThey were not convinced of his work style, considering it not in line with modern football and the player’s physical performance. Royal Spain During this campaign was not as expected.

After these terms, Hector Vargas He immediately opposed it and showed allegiance to his coaching staff, to which he told the machine managers he did not follow. Subsequently, the Argentine leader and coach closed their separation because the request was not negotiable Formosa Lion. Vargas took charge of the club as of February 20, 2022. In total, the professor was in charge of Sampdranos, only in the National League, in 37 matches, of which he won 21 matches, drew 8 and suffered 8 losses.