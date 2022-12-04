Why did Hector Vargas not agree to continue with Real Spain, but who was involved in his sudden departure?

2022-12-03
R is locatedreal Sports Club Spain. El Sports Club Spain Locals and outsiders were stunned after they suddenly announced on Friday afternoon that the Argentine coach had parted ways Hector Vargas.
the situation, which was unexpected in the least for the masses, as the helmsman in South America was seen to have the full support of the Professor’s Council; However, by mutual agreement, according to the document, the agreement between the parties was terminated.
Hours after receiving information about the farewell to “Leon de Formosa”, ten He knew why the Argentine strategist did not continue to sit on the bench of the machine.
In the institution there have been, more in recent months, some internal problems, but this was not the factor that caused the departure of the Argentine coach. What’s more, the professorial leadership of L Hector Vargas Continuing into the remaining six months of the contract where they remained confident of their ability.
However, in directing, the professor asked the helmsman for his son’s departure Eric and physical trainer Louis Ayala.
The coach’s descendant had been accompanying his father during the campaign, but Sampdrano’s club directors wanted him to leave because his influence within the team was not necessary.
In case if Louis AyalaThey were not convinced of his work style, considering it not in line with modern football and the player’s physical performance. Royal Spain During this campaign was not as expected.
After these terms, Hector Vargas He immediately opposed it and showed allegiance to his coaching staff, to which he told the machine managers he did not follow.
Subsequently, the Argentine leader and coach closed their separation because the request was not negotiable Formosa Lion.
Vargas took charge of the club as of February 20, 2022. In total, the professor was in charge of Sampdranos, only in the National League, in 37 matches, of which he won 21 matches, drew 8 and suffered 8 losses.
Last season, the Argentine was runner-up in Honduran football by machine, after losing the final match Motaguawhile at present Opening 2022 It only made it to the run-off period, as it had been eliminated before win over.
On the CONCACAF Federation He directed 7 matches with a record of 4 wins, 2 draws and 1 loss. In said competition they reached the semi-finals after losing to Alajuelense.
We see: Elias Borbara responded after the unexpected departure of Hector Vargas at Real Spain: “I wanted another end.”
Who will reach Real Spain?
after goodbye Hector VargasThe Royal Spain He started looking for a coach for the next season in which he will play league National and round of 16 CONCACAF Champions League where they will collide Vancouver Whitecaps from Canada.
One of the first names to appear on Sampdrano’s radar was Old Case, the Costa Rican coach. Hernan Medford.
“swansHe is a free agent after being fired by And sponsora team in which he was recently runner-up in soccer Costa Rica after losing the Grand Final to Saprissa.
Medford It’s an option on the table, but aurinegros’ board of directors has begun to review the approaches of several strategists.
It should be noted that Hernan He was in two stages at the helm of Real Madrid SpainAnd achieved the title in 2013 by a penalty shootout by defeating real community.
“Bacon ninja. Travel advocate. Writer. Incurable pop culture expert. Evil zombie geek. Lifelong coffee scholar. Alcohol specialist.”
More Stories
They were injured against Cameroon and will not play again in Qatar
Do you know it will fail? Tata Martino wrote a speech before the World Cup halftime
Hector Herrera and Funes Mori “digested” the elimination of Mexico with pieces of meat amounting to 12 thousand pesos