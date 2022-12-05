Huge Jose Alvarado! Scored 38 points and directed the New Orleans Pelicans to victory

new orleans – Puerto Rican descent Jose Alvarado He highlighted an impressive 38-point performance, the highest of his career, with eight triples, also a career highlight, and New Orleans Pelicans They won for the fourth time in a row, defeating Denver Nuggets This Sunday.

A fan favorite whose production has exceeded expectations since entering the NBA undrafted from Georgia Tech in 2021, Alvarado came off the bench with the Pelicans trailing by 14 points in the first quarter. And immediately had 8 points in an 11-1 New Orleans win.

And that was only the beginning of a show that the audience enjoyed and celebrated with football-like cheers and chanting and changing the song “Ole” with “José”,

Alvarado made 12 of 19 shots and only missed three of his 11 three-pointers. In addition, he made floating shots on higher defenses clearly on the road. When he walked out of the game, fans stood up and cheered as his teammates hugged him.