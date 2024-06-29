June 29, 2024

Will there be victory? Peru will fight against this historic Argentine trident.

Cassandra Curtis June 29, 2024 3 min read

Peruvian national team

Peru will face Argentina in Miami on Saturday, June 29, in the third round of Group A of the 2024 Copa America.

by Aldo Cadillo

© Bulafiba FormationPeru vs. Argentina for Copa America 2024.

Peru risks its life against Argentina He has to win regardless of whether he can still continue in the tournament or not. Copa America 2024He realizes that he has to win and is waiting for the result. Canada in view of Chili pepperThe biggest concern is knowing which players to send to attack Lionel Scaloni.

Confirming that he will give minutes to the children, explaining that the idea Lionel Scaloni is this too much? Alejandro Garnacho how Valentin Carbone be from the game before Peru. Argentina will therefore play in attack with the young Manchester United star who is only 19 years old.

It was also confirmed that Lionel Messi will not be present in the confrontation between them Peru And ArgentinaGiven this, it is most likely that Alejandro Garnacho He will replace Lionel Messi and thus make history in his first match as a starting player in the Copa America.

The information was also verified by journalist Gaston Edole. The journalist revealed that both Alejandro Garnacho and Valentine Carbone They will be newbies and next to them will be Nicolas Otamendi, German pizzala And Exequiel Palacios.

Jorge Fossati Directed by Peru. (Image: Imago)

Understand that Argentina I will play 4-3-3 against Peruprobably Alejandro Garnacho He is a winger and the other two positions are occupied by the historical Angel Di Maria and the striker. Lautaro Martinez.

In this defense Peru He will have a lot of work and both Carlos Zambrano and Alexander Callens They will be the defenders responsible for stopping the attacks. ArgentinaIt is worth noting that Argentina must at least draw to secure first place in Group A, while Peru must win no matter what in the hope that Chile and Canada will draw.

How to watch Peru vs. Argentina in Copa America 2024?

Peru vs. Argentina will play live on Saturday, June 29 and can be watched live on América Televisión and online on DirecTV Sports. In addition, you will have a free minute-by-minute broadcast of the Peru vs. Argentina for Copa America 2024.

What time is the Peru match played? Argentina in Copa America 2024?

Peru vs. Argentina plays live at 7:00pm in Peru and 9:00pm in Argentina on Saturday, June 29. The date for the third round of Group A of the 2024 Copa America Championship has been set, and the match will be held live at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami.

reconnaissance Will Peru be able to beat Argentina?

Will Peru be able to beat Argentina?

Yes, he is motivated and will strive for victory.

No, Argentina’s B team is very strong.

16 people have already voted.

