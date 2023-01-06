First day! Chivas Victims visit Monterrey to make their Clausura 2023 debut

The Rojiblancos are preparing for their first game of the season, but they continue to miss important points at the start of a new era.

Chivas de Guadalajara is waiting to officially start a new phase under Fernando Hierro In the sports department and coach Veljko Paunović, so they are the best stuff available Commitment Showdown vs. Monterrey Saturday night, January 7th at 9:10 PM at BBVA Stadium At the start of Clausura 2023.

For the Commander of the Holy Squadron, it wasn’t easy to come to terms with what his 11th star would be in this new competition, Due to the fact that some important players go on without training like other soccer players and This will put them at a disadvantage for the rest of the tournament as they need to be among the top spots from the start of the season.

Although reinforcements Victor Guzman and Daniel Rios have already placed themselves under the orders of the coaching staff, They are not at the same physical or footballing level to think about using them from the start of the match against the Ryados, Plus the fact that Alexis Vega didn’t participate in the pre-season either and only played a few minutes in the Sky Cup against Atlas and the final against Cruz Azul last Friday.

Chivas victims to visit monterey for a date 1

However, these three players would definitely go to the bench if they weren’t rookies. The good news is that Carlos Cisneros has recovered from his injury and will also be available For the presentation at Clausura 2023, but injuries are still present in Guadalajara and There are two important absences that must wait a few weeks before returning to the courts.

The only players who are still not eligible to participate in Paunovic are José Juan Macías, who is in the last stage of recovery work after an anterior cruciate ligament injury s Roberto Alvarado, who underwent surgery in December for a varicocele, So there is still no set date for the louse to return to the courts.

