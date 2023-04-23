Catch us on ESPN Premium, River – Independiente live on Star Plus and Libre Fútbol: schedules, streams, how to watch for free | Predictions, bets and history | videos | Total Sports

river against independent They play in the 13th round of the Argentine Professional League 2023. Find out when the match is, start time, how to watch it, how both teams arrive, possible lineups, among other details, and follow the match submission here.

River schedule – independent

The match is scheduled to take place on Sunday, April 23, 2023 at 8:30 pm in Argentina. Next, look at the tables for each country:

5:30 pm – Mexico

6:30 pm – Peru, Ecuador and Colombia

7:30 pm – Venezuela, Bolivia, Paraguay, Chile

8:30 pm – Argentina, Uruguay and Brazil

01:30 a.m. Monday – Spain, Germany, Italy and France

How do you see river match – independent

The telecast of the match by Liga Profesional will be in charge of ESPN Premium in Argentina, while Star Plus will broadcast the commitment via live broadcast.

Leaders River Plate, who have won nine of their last 10 matches between the domestic championship and the Copa Libertadores, will face a frustrated Independiente in a classic, uneven match.

The duel between the millionaire and the Red Devils on Sunday night appears to be one of the most unequal in a long time, between the successful present of those in the red division and the harsh institutional, economic and sporting situation experienced by the people of Avellaneda. .

After the unexpected defeat against Arsenal in the fifth date, River began a series of successes that pushed it to first place in the league, six points ahead of San Lorenzo, the only one who managed to come close after only 12. Trips.

In the domestic championship, River has achieved seven consecutive victories, all without conceding goals, having already gained 639 minutes with an undefeated bracket, and its only loss since the end of February has been suffered in the La Paz climax against the strongest. (1-3) in his debut in the Libertadores, but he redeemed himself on Wednesday in the continental championship with a resounding 4-2 defeat of Sporting Cristal in the second date.

Against the Lima team, River showed some defensive inattention, but confirmed his strength in attack and his ambitious profession, as he beat Cristal despite playing almost an hour with one less man due to the dismissal of defender Leandro Diaz.

As for Independiente, it is the opposite, because it achieved its only victory in the championship on the first date, on January 28, against Talleres (1-0), and it went down with seven draws and 4 defeats that left it in an uncomfortable position with only two points. above Arsenal and Union, and was last in the standings.

A poor campaign ruined new coach Leandro Steltano, who has been replaced since last weekend by veteran coach Riccardo Zielinski, who made his debut in the 1-1 draw in the classic against Racing.