Gianluca Lapadula scored a wonderful goal for Gianluigi Buffon in Parma vs. Cagliari of the Italian second division

“Labagol” is still doing fine in Serie B since he scored against Parma’s Gianluigi Buffon, but he finally could not avoid defeat for Cagliari.

Gianluca Lapadula He remains one of the sensations of BKT’s Italian series in a Cagliari shirt, and on Saturday, April 21, he once again hit the opposition net in the all-important match his visiting team played against. Parmathe direct competitor in the fight to reach the preliminary playoffs.

“La Pagol” About the first at Ennio Tardini’s stadium 32 minutes into the meetingwhen he received a pass between the middle defense of Slovenian Nik Prelic, he entered the area and then got rid of the goalkeeper and made the partial score 1-0.

The most remarkable thing about the result of “Bambino” is that the goalkeeper who defeated him is neither more nor less than the world champion with Italy national team in it World Cup in Germany 2006Gianluigi Buffon, whose 45 years It continues in force under the three sticks of the ‘Crusaders’.

His goal didn’t help much

Despite being ahead on the scoreboard, Parma turned the match around 2-1 in the second half, a result that complicates their aspirations to move up the ‘tano’ category of football.

Stay firm in the fight for “Pablito”

with a lot, Gianluca Lapadula scored 17 goals In the promotion tournament, therefore, he continues to lead the scorer table and is a candidate for taking “Pablito” to the maximum network breaks Lega b.

Who will be Lapadula’s next victim?

After committing against Parma, Cagliari will face their final four matches in pursuit of the long-awaited promotion to Serie A. The first opponents will be Ternara, the club they will face at home on April 30 at 9:15am. Peruvian time.