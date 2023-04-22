Pablo Lopez signed a four-year extension with the Twins

Amidst a great start with his new team, Venezuelan Pablo Lopez signed a four-year contract with the Twins. A source told MLB.com that the deal is worth $73.5 million.
Acquired by Minnesota this winter in a deal that sent 2022 champion Luis Aries to the Marlins, Lopez has been 1-1 with a 1.73 ERA in four starts this season. In 26 innings, the right-handed hitter hit a league-leading 33 grand bunts and walked only six.
Lopez was eligible for free agency after 2024.
The deal represents the largest financial commitment to a pitcher in team history, surpassing the four-year, $55 million contract the Twins, Ervin Santana, handed him before the start of the 2015 season.
Lopez has had a history of injury problems and it was important for the 27-year-old that he could finally stay healthy for 32 full starts in 2022 after finding a better preparation routine. And he’ll barely be 31 at the end of that stretch.
And he’s not the same Lopez, who posted a 3.83 career ERA in 98 starts over six seasons with Miami and Minnesota; There are fundamental reasons to believe it is only scratching the surface of its capabilities.
His average sprint speed is 95.4 mph, up nearly 2 mph from last season and 1.5 mph from his previous career peak. It also added a new slider that moves horizontally and slowly (broom). He hits great with this drive, with a 50% hitting and hitting rate. It’s the second pitch he uses the most.
Not to mention the best delivery in his arsenal, a changeup he can tweak and attack hitters in a variety of ways.
