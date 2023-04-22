April 22, 2023

East Africa News Post

Complete News World

Pablo Lopez signed a four-year extension with the Twins

Cassandra Curtis April 22, 2023 2 min read

Amidst a great start with his new team, Venezuelan Pablo Lopez signed a four-year contract with the Twins. A source told MLB.com that the deal is worth $73.5 million.

Acquired by Minnesota this winter in a deal that sent 2022 champion Luis Aries to the Marlins, Lopez has been 1-1 with a 1.73 ERA in four starts this season. In 26 innings, the right-handed hitter hit a league-leading 33 grand bunts and walked only six.

Lopez was eligible for free agency after 2024.

The deal represents the largest financial commitment to a pitcher in team history, surpassing the four-year, $55 million contract the Twins, Ervin Santana, handed him before the start of the 2015 season.

Lopez has had a history of injury problems and it was important for the 27-year-old that he could finally stay healthy for 32 full starts in 2022 after finding a better preparation routine. And he’ll barely be 31 at the end of that stretch.

And he’s not the same Lopez, who posted a 3.83 career ERA in 98 starts over six seasons with Miami and Minnesota; There are fundamental reasons to believe it is only scratching the surface of its capabilities.

His average sprint speed is 95.4 mph, up nearly 2 mph from last season and 1.5 mph from his previous career peak. It also added a new slider that moves horizontally and slowly (broom). He hits great with this drive, with a 50% hitting and hitting rate. It’s the second pitch he uses the most.

Not to mention the best delivery in his arsenal, a changeup he can tweak and attack hitters in a variety of ways.

See also  Time and TV for the Baseball World Cup Classic, live: Scores and full schedule | Total Sports

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

More Stories

2 min read

Gervonta Davis and Ryan García go scrambled during the weigh-in

April 22, 2023 Cassandra Curtis
1 min read

The Peruvian national team has confirmed the date of the friendlies with Japan and South Korea

April 21, 2023 Cassandra Curtis
2 min read

Max Scherzer has been suspended for 10 games

April 21, 2023 Cassandra Curtis

You may have missed

3 min read

Diaz-Canel Calls Round Table Spokesperson a ‘Spiritual Sister’

April 22, 2023 Phyllis Ward
2 min read

Dollar Advances, First Weekly High in Over a Month By Investing.com

April 22, 2023 Zera Pearson
2 min read

From New York, Daddy Yankee’s daughter is imposing fashion in a short black dress

April 22, 2023 Lane Skeldon
3 min read

They note a growing interest in health sciences careers in San Juan

April 22, 2023 Zera Pearson